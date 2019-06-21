Looking to upgrade your iPhone? Apple refurbished iPhone X is $130 off

Digital Trends
Whether you’ve broken your smartphone or looking to upgrade, you may want to consider buying the refurbished iPhone X. Apple is having a deal on the refurbished 64GB iPhone X for $770, in addition to the 256GB refurbished iPhone X for $900, saving you $130 on both models, through Apple.com. And with Prime Day 2019 in the horizon, find all the best smartphone deals on Apple products and more.

Back in September 2017, Apple CEO Tim Cook praised the iPhone X at its Apple event, claiming the smartphone is one of the most intelligent and creative devices the company has released to date.

Similar to the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, the iPhone X comes with a brand-new design, removing all bezels and featuring glass on the front and back of the device. The iPhone X Super Retina display measures in at 5.8 inches and supports 2,046 x 1,125 resolution, along with featuring 445 PPI, Dolby Vision, and HDR.

In previous models of the iPhone, the home button has provided a layer of security. With the iPhone X, Apple replaced the home button with FaceID, a new feature which is supported by a True Depth camera system, equipped with an infrared camera, and is located on the top of the iPhone. With FaceID, you no longer have to enter in any user names or passwords when logging into applications on your iPhone X, saving you a good deal of time trying to remember all of your passwords. You can even use FaceID to make payments with Apple Pay.

The cameras on the iPhone X were made to help build a unique AR experience. The iPhone X’s camera has a 7-megapixel front camera that enables wide color capture, auto image stabilization, and puts Portrait mode to the front for taking great selfies while going on adventures with friends. There’s also a 12-megapixel rear camera with dual image stabilization. Both the f/1.8 aperature and the f/2.4 aperature assist in taking videos on your iPhone.

Packed with an A11 Bionic chip, the iPhone X is already faster than previous models with the A10 Fusion, giving the device a boost in performance and efficiency. The A11 Bionic Chip helps give you two more hours of usage on your iPhone, compared to the iPhone 7. All the more time to procrastinate on Facebook, read the news, or playing games.

This deal may be on the refurbished iPhone X, but you can’t beat the price, especially when the device was originally marked at $1,000 for a new phone. Apple is also throwing in a one-year warranty, just the same as what you get when buying a brand-new iPhone. Not only can you save some money for bills, but splurge on some new accessories for the iPhone X.

