The Amazon Prime Day may have ended but Walmart still has an ongoing special summer sale on many electrical devices including hair dryers. If you’re in need of new blow dryers but missed out on the Prime Day deals, worry no more. Walmart has reduced the price of Remington hair dryers for up to 47%. We rounded them up here so you can check it all out.

REMINGTON SALON COLLECTION ULTIMATE POWER HAIR DRYER – 47% OFF

For customized drying and salon-styling experience, the Remington Salon Collection hair dryer is ideal for you. It has 14 controllable heat and speed settings including cool shot and turbo functions suitable for every hair type. It features a tough 1,875 watts AC salon motor which supplies 99 mph fast airflow so you can dry your hair quicker with minimal noise.

This Ultimate Power hairdryer includes concentrator and diffuser attachments in the package. You can create precision styles with the small airflow concentrator, focus dry using the medium airflow concentrator, or even enhance natural curls and waves with the diffuser. The removable and easy to clean air filter will keep your dryer working at top efficiency. Normally, it sells for $120, but you can get this now for only $64.

REMINGTON T|STUDIO THERMALUXE HAIR DRYER – 25% OFF

Longer exposure to blow-drying might damage your hair and dry it out. Good thing, there are hairdryers that can reduce these effects on your hair.

The Remington T|Studio Thermaluxe Hair Dryer is designed to optimize heat levels and dry your hair fast to lessen the risk of heat damage. It has a powerful AC motor that dries hair 50% quicker than normal Remington dryers and it delivers 90% more ions to further minimize heat damage and frizz. It also has a range of speed and heat settings that allows you to find the best performance for your hair type. Get this now for only $30 instead of $40.

REMINGTON PRO HAIR DRYER WITH PEARL CERAMIC TECHNOLOGY – 17% OFF

Get your smooth salon-finish hair with the Remington Pro Hair Dryer. It uses Pearl Ceramic Technology that has real crushed pearls infused into the ceramic barrel to transfer micro-conditioners in your hair for a soft-touch finish. Its professional-quality AC motor gives 40% faster airflow to dry your hair in no time. It is currently available for only $25 from its original price of $30.

REMINGTON RETRO HAIR DRYER GIFT PACK – 14% OFF

The Remington Retro is a special edition, vintage design hairdryer which is exclusively available at Walmart. It features modern construction with smooth lines and soft pink color finish. It has 1,875 watts motor that delivers powerful airflow and ceramic grill to dry hair faster and effectively.

This hair dryer has three heat and speed settings for different hair types. Included in the package are concentrator and diffuser attachments with sectioning clips to hold the style while you dry. It also has an integrated hang loop for convenient storage. Grab this exclusive offer from Walmart for only $26.

