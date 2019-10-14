Amazon offers renewed iPhone XS for an incredible $460 off

Thinking of upgrading your phone but unsure of which one to get? Why not go the popular route and buy yourself an iPhone? Unfortunately, the latest model, the iPhone 11, comes with a very steep price tag. You might want to get one of the older ones instead, like the iPhone XS. It may not be the newest per se, but it boasts a gorgeous screen, a smooth and fast performance, excellent camera, day-long battery life, and more. Right now, you can get a renewed, fully unlocked version of the iPhone XS on Amazon for an incredible $460 less. Normally priced at $1,300, you can get it for $840. And if you’re thinking: A refurbished phone, really? Well, Amazon guarantees that all units have been thoroughly tested and inspected by Amazon-qualified suppliers to work and look like new. They’re also backed by a 90-day guarantee for your peace of mind. Just be aware though that the box and accessories it comes with are generic, and no headphones are included in the purchase.

The iPhone XS may not be as massive as the iPhone XS Max nor have the fresh design of the iPhone XR, but in many ways, it’s our personal favorite. For starters, we think its smaller size is perfect. We appreciate a phone that isn’t unwieldy in the hands. It also looks exquisite, with an elegantly minimalist design and a stunning 5.8-inch OLED screen that’s colorful without looking oversaturated and with blacks that are so deep you’ll barely notice the notch up top if you have a dark wallpaper. The display also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10, making this phone incredible for watching ultra-high-definition Netflix or YouTube content. Nicely rounding it up is the new and improved stereo speaker that easily fills a room with sound.

This phone is powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic processor, an upgrade to the A11 Bionic, which was already blazingly fast. It houses 6.9 billion transistors, has a so-called Neural Engine that intuitively learns tasks, and a total of six cores that can run five trillion operations per second. You may not understand any of these, but the bottom line is the iPhone XS is incredibly fast.

On a surface level, there are no apparent improvements in the dual-camera system but take a closer look at the photos and there’s a big difference. The bane of an iPhone has always been low light photographic conditions, but now thanks to a new feature called Smart HDR, pictures taken at night are no longer grainy and appear very natural. Those taken in daylight are even more remarkable with accurate colors and a terrific amount of detail.

The iPhone XS was able to last 11.5 hours with continuous internet browsing and HD video streaming. With lighter usage, this phone can easily last an entire day.

Boasting a stellar design, lightning-fast performance, superb camera, and impressive battery life, the iPhone XS may be small, but it looms large over the competition. Get a refurbished unit with 256GB of internal memory for $840. And if you pay via the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and it gets approved, you’re entitled to an additional $50 off instantly, bringing its price even lower to $790.

