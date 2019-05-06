Share

With Ring and Blink both now under the Amazon umbrella, the site has become the go-to place for good deals on these smart home products. Right now Amazon is running sales of up to 40% off on Blink Indoor Home Security Cameras, Ring Doorbells, and Ring Alarm security system packages for a limited time.

We’ve reviewed all of the Ring products included, and would recommend any of them. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is a solid upgrade over the original doorbell in terms of video quality and improved motion detection, but we’d recommend the hard-wired Ring Doorbell Pro for even better picture quality if you have a pre-existing wired doorbell. The Ring Alarm system gets high marks from us for its easy installation and reliable performance.

The best thing about the Ring products is that they’re all designed to work together through a single unified app. That’s refreshing considering that there are so many smart home gadgets out there, and in turn, many apps to control them). Ring’s app does work with select smart locks, too, an added bonus.

While we haven’t reviewed the Blink Indoor Home Security Camera directly ourselves, we have reviewed Blink cameras in the past, one of which made it to our list of the best security cameras for 2019. This particular model runs off of 2 ‘AA’ batteries for up to two years, meaning there are no wires to run.

So what are the best deals we’ve found? There are quite a few, but we’d really recommend considering the deal on the Ring Alarm system: those prices are some of the best we’ve seen so far.

The Best Deals

Doorbells

Ring Video Doorbell 2 – $169 (normally $199)

– $169 (normally $199) Ring Video Doorbell Pro – $199 (normally $249)

Ring Alarm Kit (includes 3rd Generation Amazon Echo Dot)

5-Piece Kit – $169 (normally $249)

(normally $249) 8-Piece Kit – $204 (normally $319)

(normally $319) 14-Piece Kit – $279 (normally $469)

Blink Indoor Security Camera

1-Camera System – $64 (normally $80)

(normally $80) 2-Camera System – $112 (normally $140)

– $112 (normally $140) 3-Camera System – $150 (normally $190)

While there’s no expiration date on these deals, typically they’ll last about a week or so, so we don’t recommend waiting too long to take advantage of the sales. If by chance you miss them, be sure to check out our deals page for deals on these products and others from Amazon and other retailers.