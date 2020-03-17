Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) provider RingCentral announced it will offer three months of free VoIP service for a series of select organizations, due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19).

The list includes educators who may want to stay in touch with their students, health providers who need to check in with patients without being physically present, as well as nonprofit organizations who are simply trying to help ordinary folk at the best of times.

Setting up a VoIP service is remarkably easy to do these days, and only takes a matter of a few steps with RingCentral being one of the best in the business.

In the past, many businesses have switched over to VoIP dropping landlines in favor of the enhanced reliability and better prices that stem from using the internet to make calls rather than landlines or even cell phone networks. Think of it as like Skype but supercharged and perfectly geared toward business needs.

Other VoIP services exist like Jive Voice and Verizon Business Digital Voice, but RingCentral is one of the best out there.

It’s highly affordable and easily allows for multiple users, as well as offers extensive video conferencing capabilities. While basic landlines often cost between $15 and $30 per month, RingCentral starts at $20 per month per user and allows unlimited calls within the U.S. and Canada as well as voicemail-to-text capabilities. The better package, however, is the Standard subscription for $25 per month per user. You gain unlimited video conferencing for up to four people per meeting on top of those features. Of course, right now, RingCentral is a no-brainer of a deal if you’re eligible as you’ll get to enjoy its services for three months.

Crucially, it entitles users to the RingCentral Office package which includes up to 100 participants per video meeting, so it’s super useful for nonprofits, healthcare providers or schools in need of a little assistance during this challenging time.

Three months in, we reckon you’ll be converted to the advantages of VoIP over the traditional and basic landline.

Eligible companies can sign up at RingCentral to gain their 3 months free trial.

