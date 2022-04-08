The new Roborock S7 MaxV and S7 MaxV Plus make cleanup easy

Robot vacuums seemed like a gimmick to many at first, but over the past decade, these little smart helpers have come a long, long way. One of the leading brands in the robot vac revolution has been Roborock, and it recently revealed some all-new models for 2022 — and they’re finally available. The Roborock S7 MaxV and S7 MaxV Plus pack some powerful new features, and for one week only, you can score the S7 MaxV for a very nice discount. Read on to find out more about these powerful and advanced robot vacuums and how much you can save.

Robot vacuums are hardly new, and the technology inside them has improved to the point that they easily rank among the best smart home devices you can own. Roborock has long been one of the leading brands in this space and the new S7 MaxV models do not disappoint. They deliver a massive 5,100Pa of suction power — twice as much as the earlier Roborock S7 — which works with an advanced floor-type detection system that allows the robot to switch up its suction and scrubbing depending on what surface it’s cleaning. It’s ideal for just about all floor types, both slick and carpeted, and with twice the suction power of its predecessors, it’s great for sucking up stubborn things like pet hair.

One of the major breakthroughs that make robot vacuums possible is smart obstacle recognition and navigation. After all, the purpose of a robot vac is for it to automatically do its thing without you needing to guide it around or spend too much time telling what to do (or, worse, getting it unstuck if it gets tripped up or trapped somewhere). The Roborock S7 MaxV series utilizes a new cutting-edge ReactiveAI 2.0 obstacle recognition and laser navigation to map out the floorspaces of your home. Many robot vacuums feature relatively basic navigation systems that can only map out rooms and avoid large objects like furniture, but the Roborock S7 MaxV robot vacs can recognize even small objects, such as toys and shoes, and avoid them entirely. You can use the companion app to view the map of your home, seeing exactly what the robot sees in 2D and 3D.

Along with their powerful sweeping and scrubbing capabilities, the S7 MaxV robot vacuums feature Roborock’s VibraRise intelligent mopping system for cleaning up wet messes, including pet waste (as any pet owner knows all too well that animals can leave more behind than just hair). Just as impressive is the Empty Wash Fill Dock, which offers fast charging and features separate tanks for waste. When returning to the docking station after a cleaning run, the S7 MaxV robots will empty their dustbins and waste tanks, and the dock will refill the vacuum’s internal water tank and even clean the robot’s mop.

The Roborock S7 MaxV series ranks among the most advanced robot vacuums money can buy, so they’re not cheap. The MSRP starts at $860, but through Thursday, April 14, you can grab the Roborock S7 MaxV for a $90 discount, which knocks this high-tech robot vac down to $770 for a limited time.

