  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Buy knocks $10 off the Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K — now only $40

By
Roku home screen

Ahead of Labor Day, Best Buy has cut the price of its Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K by $10, bringing it down to just $40. If you’re looking for a new streaming solution, this is one of the best Roku deals out there at the moment and it’s sure to improve your viewing experience. It’s just one of the many early Labor Day sales we’re seeing pop up in the run-up to the big holiday.

The Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K offers everything you could need from a streaming stick. Simply slot it into your TV, connect to your Wi-Fi, and you can start streaming your favorite shows within seconds. It promises a strong signal at all times and it’s lightweight and portable enough that it’s ideal if you want to take it away with you any time you head on vacation or for a business trip.

Through the device, you can stream seemingly every form of content imaginable. There are thousands of movies, TV shows as well as music via a wide range of apps including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, HBO, Showtime, as well as Sling, Hulu with Live TV, and the Roku Channel. You won’t be short of ways to stream content here. Thanks to the Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K supporting 4K, you can watch much of this content in glorious 4K with HDR backing it up and making the picture look far more vibrant.

The device comes with a voice remote which is great for when you prefer to say what you need rather than pressing buttons, but it also offers a fully fledged mobile app so you can use your smartphone, too. Through the app, you can easily stream video, music, and photos to your TV, too. It’s a great all-around streaming device that’s sure to improve your home’s entertainment.

Ordinarily priced at $50, the Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K is just $40 right now as part of Best Buy’s early Labor Day sales. With a saving of $10, this is the ideal time to discover just how great Roku streaming sticks can be for your home. We know you won’t be disappointed. Grab one now while stock lasts.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Hurry! This 70-inch LG 4K TV is currently only $700 at Best Buy

55 inch lg 4k tv deal um7300 walmart october sale

These are the best cheap 4K TV deals for August 2020

Vizio OLED TV

This 55-inch LG 4K TV is only $370 at Best Buy today

55 inch lg 4k tv deal um6910puc super bowl 2020 walmart

These are the best cheap Roku deals for August 2020

Roku Ultra 2019 remote

3 Bluetooth speaker deals you can’t afford to miss today

sony srs xb12 jbl flip 5 marshall stockwell ii bluetooth speaker deals best buy summer sale 2020 720x720

The best iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Fire, and Surface tablet deals for September 2020

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

The best NordicTrack home fitness and exercise equipment deals for September 2020

These are the best cheap camera deals for September 2020

These are the best Samsung Galaxy deals for September 2020

These are the best cheap Fitbit deals for September 2020

The best Ninja Foodi deals on cookers, air fryers, and grills for September 2020

amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4

Protect your privacy with the best cheap VPN deals for September 2020

best vpn for small business man holding phone app creation internet protocols protection network

The best Philips Hue deals and Philips Hue Starter Kit deals for September 2020

Philips Hue White and Color Ambience Starter Kit Review

Get in shape and stay in shape with the best home gym deals for September 2020

These are today’s best Apple HomePod deals for September 2020