We’re not quite to the big day but Walmart has already started its Black Friday event so that shoppers get the chance to beat the rush. Even better, they still benefit from Black Friday prices with Walmart Black Friday deals looking pretty sweet right now. One of the best deals allows you to buy a Roku Ultra LT streaming device for only $30. Normally priced at $80, you’re saving a huge $50 when you buy today. An unmissable offer, let’s take a look at why you might need the Roku Ultra LT.

Why you should buy the Roku Ultra LT

Roku is a name synonymous with the best streaming devices. It’s always a great way to make your TV smarter, even if you already have smart TV functionality built-in. A dedicated device is always a better solution. In the case of the Roku Ultra LT, you get an ultra-powerful streaming device. Providing you with a lightning-fast interface, it takes no time at all to find your favorite apps, soon leading you to all your favorite shows. Thanks to its 4K support, you also get to see everything in glorious 4K (providing your TV supports it, of course) with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ also part of the deal.

Ultimately, the strength here lies in how smooth the Roku Ultra LT is to use. It offers the best Wi-Fi yet seen in a Roku device so you won’t have to worry about any connection dropouts. It also works with all popular voice assistants including Google Assistant, Siri, and Amazon Alexa. The voice remote is truly useful, saving you the need to tap buttons or use the Roku app.

Elsewhere, you also get useful features like being able to plug your headphones into the Roku remote, or use wireless ones via the mobile app, all saving the need for others to hear what you’re watching. It’s the little things that soon add up and make the Roku Ultra LT an unmissable streaming solution for many homes.

Ordinarily priced at $80, the Roku Ultra LT is down to only $30 right now as part of the Walmart Black Friday deals going on at the moment. This is the ideal time to buy a more powerful streaming device than usual, for significantly less cash.

