Experience 4K on the cheap with this great deal on a 55-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV

There’s no shortage of 4K content, with it being broadcast live and on-demand on a daily basis. In fact, with almost all new movies and shows being shot in 4K, the resolution is fast approaching mainstream status. As a result, retailers are stumbling over each other, slashing prices wherever they can, to encourage you to buy a 4K TV.

Walmart is the latest merchant to take a sledgehammer to its prices,knocking $100 off the 55-inch Samsung UN55NU6900 4K TV. We know, we know — that’s not the largest reduction we’ve seen in recent times, but it’s rare to find a significant reduction on a new 4K television, so we aren’t going to look this gift horse in the mouth.

After all, it’s hard to find fault with a 55-inch 4K TV that costs less than $500. Sure, there are cheaper options out there, but with Samsung being one of the best, if not the best, TV manufacturer, there are few that are as well-rounded, smooth, and polished (both on the inside and out) as the Samsung UN55NU6900, which is now down to $428.

Being a Samsung, the 55-inch UN55NU6900 won’t leave you wanting anything in the features department, bundling just about everything you could possibly want from a 4K TV. That includes the firm’s UHD Engine, which takes HD and Full HD content and morphs it into 4K Ultra HD, and multi-format HDR for enhancing low-light scenes.

Naturally, you’re going to want to play as much 4K material on your brand-new 4K television as possible and that won’t be an issue seeing as it comes with Samsung’s smart software on board, providing one-click access to a plethora of 4K-rich on-demand streaming services, such as Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix.

As for the screen itself, it’s crisp, clear, and has a fantastic viewing angle. And the frame it sits in? Well, that’s thin, minimal, and will look stunning both on the wall and off. So, all in all, the 55-inch Samsung UN55NU6900 is about as well-rounded as 4K TVs come, and the chance to pick one up on the cheap should not be missed.

Let’s face it, though: While reduced, $428 is still far from cheap. Thus, Walmart is offering customers in need of a helping hand the option to split the cost over a twelve-month period, at $42 per month. That comes out to a grand total of $504, which includes a few bucks’ worth of interest and standard local sales tax.

Searching for something a little smaller or larger? You’re (also) in the right place. We’ve rounded up all the best 4K TV deals available right now, with the list including everything from a 43-inch Insignia Fire TV for $200 to a 75-inch Samsung QLED for $1,800. And if you’re looking to learn more about TVs, check out our buying guide.

