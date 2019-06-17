Share

There’s no shortage of 4K content, with it being broadcast live and on-demand on a daily basis. In fact, with almost all new movies and shows being shot in 4K, the resolution is fast approaching mainstream status. As a result, retailers are stumbling over each other, slashing prices wherever they can, to encourage you to buy a 4K TV.

Walmart is the latest merchant to take a sledgehammer to its prices,knocking $100 off the 55-inch Samsung UN55NU6900 4K TV. We know, we know — that’s not the largest reduction we’ve seen in recent times, but it’s rare to find a significant reduction on a new 4K television, so we aren’t going to look this gift horse in the mouth.

After all, it’s hard to find fault with a 55-inch 4K TV that costs less than $500. Sure, there are cheaper options out there, but with Samsung being one of the best, if not the best, TV manufacturer, there are few that are as well-rounded, smooth, and polished (both on the inside and out) as the Samsung UN55NU6900, which is now down to $428.

Being a Samsung, the 55-inch UN55NU6900 won’t leave you wanting anything in the features department, bundling just about everything you could possibly want from a 4K TV. That includes the firm’s UHD Engine, which takes HD and Full HD content and morphs it into 4K Ultra HD, and multi-format HDR for enhancing low-light scenes.

Naturally, you’re going to want to play as much 4K material on your brand-new 4K television as possible and that won’t be an issue seeing as it comes with Samsung’s smart software on board, providing one-click access to a plethora of 4K-rich on-demand streaming services, such as Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix.

As for the screen itself, it’s crisp, clear, and has a fantastic viewing angle. And the frame it sits in? Well, that’s thin, minimal, and will look stunning both on the wall and off. So, all in all, the 55-inch Samsung UN55NU6900 is about as well-rounded as 4K TVs come, and the chance to pick one up on the cheap should not be missed.

Let’s face it, though: While reduced, $428 is still far from cheap. Thus, Walmart is offering customers in need of a helping hand the option to split the cost over a twelve-month period, at $42 per month. That comes out to a grand total of $504, which includes a few bucks’ worth of interest and standard local sales tax.

Searching for something a little smaller or larger? You’re (also) in the right place. We’ve rounded up all the best 4K TV deals available right now, with the list including everything from a 43-inch Insignia Fire TV for $200 to a 75-inch Samsung QLED for $1,800. And if you’re looking to learn more about TVs, check out our buying guide.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should head over to our running catalog of the best Amazon Prime Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the big day, so we’d recommend making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings. We’d also recommend following DT Deals on Twitter for live updates.

Follow @dealsDT