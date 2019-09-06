Samsung recently confirmed in a report that it has plans of developing its own version of OLED TVs in the form of QD-OLED, using quantum dot technology. While it’s still under development and might take time before it comes into realization, the TV giant is extending its chance on the QLED technology to compete with LG’s OLED. That’s why we are excited to announce a great deal we’ve discovered involving Samsung’s 65-inch QLED 4K smart TVs. Currently, Amazon is giving up to 54% off or as much as $1,400 discount on these 2018 QLED TV models. If you have the money to spare, this is your best chance to snatch a premium 4K TV at a much affordable price instead of paying over $2,000.

Samsung QN65Q6FN flat 65-inch QLED 4K UHD 6-Series smart TV 2018 — 50% off

Feast your eyes with over a billion shades of colors injected inside this Samsung 65-inch Q6 Series 4K smart TV. It showcases a 360-degree sleek design with almost no bezel on its three sides and looks more distinct and engaging from every angle. It has a Clean Cable Solution that neatly organizes the cords to eliminate distractions from loose cables, so you stay focus on the screen. You can also display your photos on this Smart TV and turn your living room into a personal gallery.

Digging on the insides and you’ll find all the advanced features that made the QN65Q6FN QLED TV astounding. It has a powerful Q Engine processor and Q HDR that optimize all your content into 4K HDR resolution with stunning clarity. The Q Color and Q Contrast features maximize the quantum dot display to give you more colorful images and dramatic depth either from the brightest or darkest of scenes.

You’ll get a whopping $1,100 discount on this Samsung 65-inch Q6 Series 4K smart TV when you order today at Amazon, and pay only $1,100 instead of $2,200. Order now while it still lasts.

Samsung QN65Q7FN flat 65-inch QLED 4K UHD 7-Series smart TV 2018 — 54% off

Engineered to deliver aesthetic perfection, this 65-inch Samsung Q7 Series QLED 4K TV has a Q Style Elite feature that minimizes cables and mounts to blend in with the wall. It has a Boundless 360-degree structure with a clean back and nearly bezel-less design on all four sides that gives you a stunning view. The Ambient Mode makes the screen adapt to the color of your decors and turns into wall art, and even play light background music to provide you a relaxing atmosphere.

You will not find a single component port on the back of this QN65Q7FN QLED TV. It’s all constructed on a separate One Connect Box, connected by One Invisible Connector, so you can conceal it in separate storage and neatly manage every connection.

Most features that are present in the previous models are upgraded on this 65-inch Samsung Q7 Series QLED 4K TV. It packs a robust Q Engine processor and the Q HDR Elite function that reveals striking details and in-depth vivid colors on all your HD content. The Q Contrast Plus gives an improved depth with deeper blacks, and it also has an anti-reflective screen. Normally priced at $2,600, Amazon cuts a whopping $1,400 away so you can take it home today for only $1,200.

