Best Buy cuts prices of Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones

Samsung introduced its very first Android-powered mobile in 2009 and it’s only gotten better since then. In fact, its lineup of Galaxy smartphones commands the lion’s share of the Android mobile market and is even considered to be the main competition of tech titan Apple worldwide. Samsung’s smartphone offerings cover a wide range of features and price points, but its main flagship is represented by the luxurious Galaxy S and Note series.

New premium smartphones have just been released in the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event last month, which means a flurry of cool price cuts on last-gen Galaxy S and Note devices. We’ve done the research for you and pooled together some of the best Samsung Galaxy deals going right now on Best Buy. Score up to a massive $275 off on unlocked units when you activate today.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus – $200 off

The Galaxy S10 Plus is one of the flagship units Samsung released early last year. It flaunts the high-end finish and stunning build quality that the company has been known for. For the display, Samsung continues to veer away from the notch trend and gave this model an Infinity-O display. The 6.4-inch AMOLED screen is framed in thin bezels and has a cutout portion at the upper right which houses two front-facing cameras. Visuals are excellent and are a delight to gaze at, thanks to the Wide QHD+ resolution of 3,040 x 1,440 pixels and HDR10+ support.

You’ll be impressed with its overall performance as well. Inside the Galaxy S10 Plus is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, the flagship chipset that powers most high-end Android smartphones in 2019. This processor does a fine job of handling intensive tasks and heavy games without lag. Even multitasking is not a problem which is supported by the additional boost of the 8GB of RAM. And with a vapor chamber cooling system in place, you don’t have to worry about the phone overheating when running demanding apps continuously.

This Samsung smartphone has five cameras in total, enabling a versatile photography experience. The two front cameras are great for taking crisp selfies and for making augmented reality emojis, while the three rear cameras let you shoot standard, close-up, and ultra-wide-angle photos. The software experience is equally amazing. There are a range of modes and settings available, which makes using the camera a richer experience. Some of our favorites include the Live Focus, which takes stunning portraits with a blurred background effect (the equivalent of the iPhone’s Portrait mode), the Scene Optimizer which uses artificial intelligence to detect scenes or objects and adjusts photos to the best possible settings, and the Shot Suggestions, which recommends great photo angles and composition.

Now is your chance to score the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus for less. All storage variants are available for $200 off on Best Buy when you activate today. The lowest sale price we’ve seen is for the 128GB model, which is up for grabs at $800.

Samsung Galaxy S10 – $200 off

Something smaller and a bit more palatable in price is the Galaxy S10. It carries the same beautiful design and screen prowess of its bigger sibling, the S10 Plus, which promises a delightful viewing experience for gallery browsing, YouTube videos, movies, and more. Dolby Atmos-supported stereo speakers are also built into the device so you can immerse in your movies further or rock out with your favorite tunes.

The Galaxy S10 uses the same powerful processor and RAM combo of the S10 Plus. This means buttery smooth performance on both heavy apps and games as well as lag-free operation when it comes to multitasking. Complementing this snappy affair is the ONE UI software which ensures remarkable navigation throughout the operating system. What makes it different from the S10 Plus, however, is that it lacks the vapor cooling chamber system which is responsible for keeping the phone from overheating.

With three rear cameras, the Galaxy S10 Plus lets you in on a superb photography experience. You can play around with the two 16-megapixel lenses and one 12-megapixel lens to take close-up, ultra-wide-angle, and standard shots. It does a fine job of keeping photos well-exposed, from capturing strong details to maintaining the natural saturation of colors. The front camera consists of only one lens but is nevertheless capable of taking clear selfies and 4K UHD videos.

Hurry and take advantage of Best Buy’s deal and bring home this remarkable smartphone for $200 off. All color and storage variants are on sale, with the lowest price coming in at $700 for the 128GB model.

Samsung Galaxy S10e – $275 off

The Galaxy S10e is Samsung’s attempt at offering a flagship smartphone experience for a fraction of the cost of the S10 and S10 Plus. Don’t take it as a sign of lower quality, though. The South Korea-based tech giant actually used the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 to power this smartphone, but with a lower RAM of 6GB. This combo is more than enough to run games and demanding apps without a sweat.

Even the visuals are on point. The S10e’s screen boasts Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED display technology along with HDR10+ certification which means sharp details, accurate colors, and deep blacks. Camera performance is excellent as well, with three cameras in total and built-in photography programs and settings available.

The Samsung Galaxy S10e is currently up for grabs on Best Buy for as low as $475. Activate today and walk away with $275 in savings.

