There’s a reason why Samsung is the most popular Android smartphone brand in the world. You get unparalleled screen quality, top-of-the-line specs, stylish designs, and incredible software. The South Korean tech titan has recently launched three new additions in its flagship “S” series – the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. Right now, all three phones are on sale at Amazon with $200 off. Better hurry though as discounts like these typically don’t last long.

Samsung Galaxy S20 – $800, was $1,000

The Samsung Galaxy S20 may be the smallest model in the Galaxy S20 range, but that doesn’t mean you’re getting a lesser flagship experience with it. Despite its diminutive size, it still offers a beautiful screen with 120Hz refresh rate, an exceptional camera system, and perhaps most importantly, 5G compatibility for the future. This is the S20 phone to get if you don’t want to shell out an extra $200 for the S20 Plus or $400 more for the S20 Ultra.

The S20’s 6.2-inch screen size makes it slim, light, and more natural to hold. Its Dynamic AMOLED display with 3,200 x 1,440 pixel resolution is among the sharpest and most gorgeous smartphone screens we’ve ever seen. Surprisingly, the S20 houses the same back camera array found on the pricier S20 Plus. You’re also getting the main 12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture sensor with optical image stabilization, a second 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a third 64-megapixel telephoto with a 3x optical zoom. This means the same photographic performance – for $200 less. Raw pictures are strikingly detailed with gorgeous colors that don’t need too much editing. Even the processor’s the same. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 powers this phone, ensuring things run smoothly and efficiently underneath the hood. For a premium Samsung phone without breaking the bank, get the Samsung Galaxy S20 for $800 instead of $1,000 at Amazon. And if you pay via the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approval, enjoy an additional $50 off instantly, bringing the price even lower to $750.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus – $1,000, was $1,200

In our opinion, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is the Galaxy S20 to buy. At 6.7 inches, it’s more sensibly sized than the humongous Galaxy S20 Ultra (if you want an even smaller phone, the 6.2-inch Galaxy S20 should be right up your alley). It’s also filled to the brim with features and flaunts a blazingly fast interface, a gorgeous screen, and a superb camera system.

The S20 Plus’s 6.7-inch “Dynamic AMOLED” screen is one of the main reasons to buy it. Packed with 3,200 x 1,440 pixels and boasting HDR10+ support, you’re guaranteed to see even the most minuscule of details on it. Flip it over and you’ll find its rear camera system, which includes a 12-megapixel f/1.8 wide-angle lens, a 64-megapixel f/2.0 telephoto sensor, and another 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor. You can take 3x hybrid zoom shots or up to 30x digital, shoot 8K video at 24 frames per second (fps), record with HDR10+, and take slow-motion video at 960 fps. Finally, the S20 Plus’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor ensures that it remains cool even when running processing-intensive tasks like graphically heavy games. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus has everything you need in a premium flagship phone, and with 5G onboard, it’s fully prepped for the future. Get it for $1,000 instead of $1,200 at Amazon today. And if you order through the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approval, enjoy an additional $50 off instantly, which reduces the price even further to $950.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra – $1,200, was $1,400

If you want the latest and greatest phone that Samsung has to offer, then you should definitely get the Galaxy S20 Ultra. It boasts the largest screen and the most advanced camera system in Samsung’s flagship lineup. This lavishly equipped handset also has the best internals you could ask for in an Android phone, and with 5G compatibility with all the major networks, you’re bound to enjoy internet speed that’s ridiculously fast.

Although a bit unwieldy, this phone’s 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3,200 x 1,440) Dynamic AMOLED display is stunning, delivering the deepest of blacks, the most vivid of colors, and the sharpest of details. Its rear camera array tips the scales with a 108MP main camera that’s accompanied by a 48MP telephoto shooter and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle cam. The amount of detail the S20 Ultra captures is astounding. Even if you zoom in on a specific area you’re still getting an impressively pin-sharp picture that’s perfectly shareable. You can even shoot videos in glorious 8K if you want to, although shooting at 4K would more than suffice (unless you have an 8K TV). Armed with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 processor, you’re never going to experience any lag when multitasking or playing graphically heavy games. For top-notch specs, screen, camera, and performance, get the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra for $1,200 instead of $1,400 at Amazon – a whopping $200 off.

