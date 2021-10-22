  1. Deals
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra just got a HUGE price cut at Amazon for Black Friday

All the best Black Friday deals are here already and that includes a fantastic price cut for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra as part of the Amazon Black Friday deals that have started already. Right now, you can buy the exceptional smartphone for just $950, saving you $250 off the usual price. If you’re looking for a new smartphone, this is the one to get offering fantastic performance and an equally fantastic camera too. Be quick though as we can’t see stock lasting for long at this price.

We were incredibly impressed by the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra when we reviewed it earlier this year. That’s thanks to its highly capable and versatile camera, as well as its beautiful AMOLED screen. With a long battery life, it’s sure to be a hit for anyone looking for a high-end smartphone. It’s powerful enough that it’s almost like having a PC in your hands plus it’s very simple to use.

Features include the ability to take 8K video, zoom in close with 100X space zoom as well as take advantage of its dual lens combo of 3X and 10X optical zoom. The phone has 5G capabilities so you get the fastest data speeds while out and about, plus performance is exceptional so the phone operates quickly at all times anyway.

It’s a big phone with similarly big ambitions, with plenty of useful extras such as 120Hz refresh rate, s Pen stylus support, and a far improved fingerprint sensor than ever before.

One of the best smartphones out there at the moment, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is down to just $950 at Amazon right now. A saving of $250, this is a pretty sweet deal so we wouldn’t count on it staying this price for long. You really won’t want to miss out as this is a great investment.

