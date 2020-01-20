Amazon and Best Buy drop huge deals on Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones

For anyone looking for a remarkable Android experience in a smartphone, there’s no better pick than Samsung. Its lineup of Galaxy smartphones commands the lion’s share of the Android mobile market and is considered to be Apple’s major competition worldwide. The Galaxy S10 series represents the latest generation of Samsung’s main flagship line, but the Galaxy family also includes alternative flagships in the form of Note smartphones which feature larger displays and stylus pens.

Whether your smartphone is acting up and badly needs a replacement or you’re just looking for a premium upgrade, now’s a great time to take the plunge as Amazon and Best Buy are discounting unlocked units of the Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10. Jump on these smartphone deals now and walk away with savings of as much as $301.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus – $301 off

The Galaxy S10 Plus is one of Samsung’s latest additions to its top-of-the-line S series, flaunting a luxurious design and stunning build quality that the company has been known for. This model lives up to the company’s reputation for having the finest screens on a smartphone, thanks to its Infinity-O display, which goes beyond the notch trend. Its 6.4-inch AMOLED screen is surrounded by thin bezels, with a small cut-out portion at the upper right corner to give way to the cameras. With a Wide QHD+ resolution of 3,040 x 1,440 pixels and as the first to receive an HDR10+ certification, the screen ensures that everything is displayed with crisp, rich details and incredible color accuracy.

Under the hood, this Samsung Galaxy smartphone packs quite a punch. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, the flagship chipset that’s found in most high-end Android smartphones in 2019. This processor can handle intensive tasks and heavy games with zero lag, complete with a solid boost for multi-tasking brought by the 8GB of RAM. Other performance-related functions you’ll love are the vapor chamber cooling system which keeps the phone from overheating and the intuitive One IU interface which offers a range of customization options.

With five cameras in total, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus provides users with a kind of versatility not common in a lot of smartphones. There are two front-facing cameras that take clear selfies and can be used to make augmented reality emojis and three rear cameras that you can play around with for standard, close-up, and ultra-wide-angle shots. Complementing this multiple camera setup are various modes and settings that make for a fun photography experience. There’s the enhanced Scene Optimizer that uses artificial intelligence to detect scenes and adjust photos to the best settings possible; the Live Focus which takes crisp portraits with a blurred background effect; and the Shot Suggestions which recommends photo angles and composition.

Treat yourself to a solid flagship smartphone experience by getting your hands on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. All storage size options are currently available on Amazon for $300 less than the usual price tag, or for as low as $699. This deal is available for a limited time only, so you better grab what you want before it’s gone.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 128GB for $699

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 512GB for $949

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 1TB for $1,290

Samsung Galaxy S10 – up to $248 off

If you prefer a smaller version of the Galaxy S10 Plus without compromising on its features, check out the Galaxy S10 instead. This model carries the same Dynamic AMOLED screen with HDR10+ certification of the S10 Plus, promising a delightful viewing experience for movies, YouTube videos, gallery browsing, and more. Multimedia consumption is further enhanced with the stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. Whether you’re immersed in a movie or rocking out with your music while going about your daily routine, you are assured of clear audio that’s loud enough to fill a room.

The Galaxy S10 runs the same powerful processor and RAM combo of its larger sibling. It promises buttery smooth performance with no hiccups in heavy apps and games like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds: Mobile and Alto’s Odyssey, as well as fluid operation when it comes to multi-tasking. Even navigating through the operating system feels remarkable, thanks to the new and improved ONE UI software. The only thing missing is the vapor cooling chamber system, so expect it to get warm when using intensive apps for long periods of time.

Camera performance is also one area where the S10 shines. It has three rear cameras – consisting of one 12-megapixel lens and two 16-megapixel lens – perfect for taking close-up, standard, and ultra-wide-angle shots. From capturing strong details to maintaining the natural saturation of colors, it does a good job of keeping photos well-exposed. It may not have the dual front-facing camera of the S10 Plus, but it’s still capable of taking clear selfies and recording 4K UHD videos.

Don’t pass up the chance to score the Samsung Galaxy S10 for as low as $700. You can order any color and storage size variant now without missing out on huge savings.

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB for $700

Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB for $850

