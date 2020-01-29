Amazon drops irresistible deals on these Samsung Galaxy Tab A and S5e tablets

The best tablet that you can buy right is Apple’s iPad Pro, but Samsung refuses to stand idly by the side, offering slates of its own that work just as great and are more budget-friendly. Samsung tablets are great for productivity tasks and media consumption, championing quality and affordability – it’s no wonder they’re the second most favored in the world. Right now, 8-inch and 10.5-inch units of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A, as well as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, are on sale on Amazon. Save up to $50 when you get them today.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 – $130, was $150

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 is perfect for kids. It’s easy to navigate and has a Kids Mode so you can restrict their access to apps and the internet. This tablet is light and slim, and the build quality seems solid enough, although it doesn’t scream premium. It has a full plastic body that feels slippery and is a fingerprint and smudge magnet. Still, the tablet is pleasantly compact and light, and your child won’t be having any trouble holding it even with one hand.

Its front looks exactly like most Samsung tablets, although the physical button is now missing. The 8-inch display has a 1,280 x 800-pixel resolution that looks good despite being a fairly low pixel density for a tablet of this price range. It has an 8-megapixel camera on the back that can record high-definition videos (but not 4K), and the 5-megapixel front-facing camera is perfect for taking selfies.

On the top-right edge, you’ll find the power button and volume control buttons, while on the bottom edge are the USB Type-C charging port (very nice for a budget tablet) and the speaker, right next to it. A 3.5 mm audio jack is on the top edge and a Micro SD card slot is located on the left side.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor, 1.5GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal memory. This tablet’s performance is reasonably good. It can easily handle multiple open tabs and run apps smoothly. Some games were a little glitchy, but not so much as to frustrate us.

During our battery test, the tablet managed to last more than 12 hours while running an HD video on a continuous loop, which is a very good number considering the price. When used intermittently, the tablet lasted a terrific 52 hours. It’s also worth noting that the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 doesn’t lose any juice when the screen remains inactive.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 8.0 usually comes with a $150 price tag, but Amazon has slashed $20 off it. You can get your child this tablet today for the incredibly low price of $130.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 – $307, was $330

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 is optimized for entertainment. Its 10.5-inch-wide TFT LCD panel displays a sharp, colorful picture and has an aspect ratio of 16:10 for a more immersive viewing experience. Its four Dolby Atmos speakers, two on top and two at the bottom, produce a surprisingly loud sound for a device of its size. It lacks a physical home button, unlike the Galaxy Tab 8.0, and although its bezels are pretty thick, we actually didn’t mind as this makes the device comfortable to hold without accidentally touching the screen.

Underneath the surface, it has an octa-core processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and 3GB of RAM, which allows the tablet to switch seamlessly between apps. With an internal memory of 32GB, it’s got plenty of room for storage. Feel free to fill it up with your favorite apps, photographs, and video recordings. It also comes with a Micro SD card slot should you choose to expand the memory.

When it comes to battery life, the tablet is quite impressive. Its 7,300mAh battery charges fast and is capable of up to 14.5 hours of video playback on a single charge. While the tablet is charging, the Daily Board feature plays a slideshow of your favorite photos, while also giving you the time and weather forecast.

This tablet is equipped with a facial-recognition feature that lets you unlock it with just a look, as well as the usual password encryption protection. It’s also outfitted with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera. The built-in Google Assistant lets you perform actions through voice commands, including browsing the internet, playing songs, and keeping track of your schedule.

The Galaxy Tab A 10.5 has been awarded an impressive 4.4 out of 5 stars by Amazon reviewers. The usual complaint that we’ve come across is that the tablet is a little too large for reading or holding for a long time. On the other hand, it’s been lauded for its gorgeous screen, fast processor, upgraded sound system, and midrange price. Usually priced at $330, a cool $23 discount brings it down to $307. What’s more, you can enjoy an additional $50 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, reducing the price to an even lower $257.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e – $430, was $480

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is a stunningly designed Android tablet with a gorgeous screen, light and slim build, and an attractive and easy to use interface. Simply put, this tablet is going to be hard to put down once you have it – and that’s not even the best part! Although it looks like a fine piece of digital jewelry, it doesn’t cost nearly as much as the iPad Pro. Apple’s flagship tablet will set you back nearly $1,000, while the Galaxy Tab S5e is infinitely more affordable at just $430 on Amazon – that’s $50 off its normal retail price of $480. What’s more, you can score an additional $50 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, cutting the price to an irresistible $380.

This tablet is so slim and light (an astonishing 5.5mm profile and weighing just 399 grams) that if it were any thinner and lighter it would seem like a piece of paper. Despite being extremely portable, you will never question its build quality, thanks to its sturdy aluminum unibody. It’s clean, simple, and stylish, and the only slight bumps you’ll see are the rear camera and the power and volume buttons on the right edge. The power button doubles as a fingerprint sensor and while it’s fast and precise, it’s much too small, and we found ourselves looking for it instead of finding it with just our fingers.

Samsung is renowned for its stunning screens, and the Galaxy Tab S5e is no exception. The 10.5 AMOLED panel is remarkable. Contrasts are rich, colors are vivid, and since it’s so lightweight, it’s great as a Kindle alternative. Audio quality is an entirely different story though. Despite boasting four speakers that are fine-tuned by AKG and support Dolby Atmos, it’s just not good enough. Blame it on this tablet’s thinness.

The Galaxy Tab S5e’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor is just a standard midrange smartphone chipset. That’s why we were extremely surprised at how well it performed. We never encountered any glitching or stuttering when browsing the internet, watching movies, and reading. Battery life is also terrific, capable of lasting up to five days with normal usage. It can even go on standby mode and consume absolutely no power at all when idle.

Samsung’s tablet version of its One UI software over the Android Pie 9.0 proved to be uncluttered, logical, and neatly laid out. Apps are uniform in size, navigation is fluid, but transitions are a bit slow.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e’s gorgeous screen isn’t the only reason to buy it. The slick software and performance are a delight, and the heavy-duty battery guarantees you won’t go hunting for the charger for days at a time. Get one with 128GB of memory for $430 on Amazon today.

