You’ll find that there are a lot of great smartwatch deals going on at any given time. That doesn’t necessarily mean the smartwatch you want is on sale, but it’s always worth a look.

Take the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, for example, one of the best smartwatches on the market right now, second only to the Apple Watch. During Amazon’s Prime Day event this year, the price dropped super low, but not everyone got the chance to grab it. Well, it’s back to that price right now, which means you can get it (in the 41mm size with GPS and Bluetooth) for $350 with free Prime shipping and free returns.

In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 review, Andy Boxall says it’s the “other” smartwatch you should buy because it’s definitely up there with the best of the best. He praises its stylish yet traditional design, the brilliantly implemented rotating bezel, and comprehensive health tracking. It also offers solid battery life and reliable software — which are more important than you might think.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is round, comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes, and has a couple of connectivity options, including Bluetooth (with GPS) or LTE. There are a few different styles available, too. They are 5ATM or IP68 water-resistant, so they can be exposed to moisture, which is a big deal if you’re wearing the watch during an intense workout. You don’t want sweat to ruin the device.

Normally $400, Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) in Mystic Silver with GPS and Bluetooth for $350, which is $50 off. As part of the deal, you also get free Prime shipping and delivery and free returns if you’re not satisfied. It hasn’t been this low in a long time, so grab it if you’re interested.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) with GPS and Bluetooth in Mystic Bronze is also on sale for $314 with free Prime shipping and returns.

