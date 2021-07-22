  1. Deals
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is back down to its Prime Day price at Amazon

Picture shows a black Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 on a black strap

You’ll find that there are a lot of great smartwatch deals going on at any given time. That doesn’t necessarily mean the smartwatch you want is on sale, but it’s always worth a look.

Take the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, for example, one of the best smartwatches on the market right now, second only to the Apple Watch. During Amazon’s Prime Day event this year, the price dropped super low, but not everyone got the chance to grab it. Well, it’s back to that price right now, which means you can get it (in the 41mm size with GPS and Bluetooth) for $350 with free Prime shipping and free returns.

In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 review, Andy Boxall says it’s the “other” smartwatch you should buy because it’s definitely up there with the best of the best. He praises its stylish yet traditional design, the brilliantly implemented rotating bezel, and comprehensive health tracking. It also offers solid battery life and reliable software — which are more important than you might think.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is round, comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes, and has a couple of connectivity options, including Bluetooth (with GPS) or LTE. There are a few different styles available, too. They are 5ATM or IP68 water-resistant, so they can be exposed to moisture, which is a big deal if you’re wearing the watch during an intense workout. You don’t want sweat to ruin the device.

Normally $400, Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) in Mystic Silver with GPS and Bluetooth for $350, which is $50 off. As part of the deal, you also get free Prime shipping and delivery and free returns if you’re not satisfied. It hasn’t been this low in a long time, so grab it if you’re interested.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) with GPS and Bluetooth in Mystic Bronze is also on sale for $314 with free Prime shipping and returns.

More smartwatch deals available now

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is a fantastic smartwatch, but there’s a lot more out there. So, we rounded up all of the best smartwatch and wearable deals that you might like! Check them out below.

Fitbit Versa 2, Stone/Mist Grey

$149 $200
Ready to get fit? The Versa 2 tracks your heart rate, sleep, and workouts, with a streamlined interface and built-in Amazon Alexa. You can set it up to send you personalized fitness reminders, too.
Buy at Walmart

Fitbit Versa 3

$199 $230
With built-in GPS, leave your phone at home and get active with the Versa 3. It has 6 + days battery life, so you'll never run out of juice, and fully charges in just 12 minutes.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS Smartwatch

$350 $750
The Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS smartwatch is a flagship model that boasts a rugged design for any adventure seeker. It also features health tracking to help you achieve your fitness goal
Buy at Adorama

Fossil Hybrid Commuter Smartwatch (42mm)

$99 $155
If you're in the market for a smartwatch that maintains the classic wristwatch look, the Fossil Hybrid Commuter is a great option, designed with convenient features that make life a walk in the park.
Buy at Fossil

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle (GPS, 44mm)

$260 $295
For a sleek and stylish smartwatch that comes with all the functionality and none of the bulk, the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle is the perfect option for the stylish intellectual with a passion for fashion.
Buy at Amazon
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm, Bluetooth)

$190 $400
Trade in and get one of the best smartwatches in Samsung's catalog, to manage your life from your wrist, with heart health monitoring, advanced run coaching and auto workout tracking to keep you fit.
Buy at Samsung
