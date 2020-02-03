These Samsung wearables are discounted up to $137 on Amazon

Nowadays, we can either fall under the category of an iOS or Android user. The Apple Watch may win as the best smartwatch in today’s market and for iOS users but those looking to complement their Android device may be more comfortable with models from Samsung. Whether you want a smartwatch or a fitness tracker, Amazon supports your active lifestyle with both Samsung’s Gear Sport and Galaxy Fit on sale up to $137 off.

Samsung Gear Sport — $180 ($120 Off)

Slim, stylish, and comfortable is what the Samsung Gear Sport goes for in its design. It is arguably the best Android smartwatch with a near-perfect 4-star rating in our review to back it up. The 42.9-millimeter squarish case houses the 1.2-inch fully circular AMOLED screen with a 360 x 360 resolution that makes for a comfortable viewing experience under any light. The silicone band it is originally attached to boasts a breathable fit that won’t bite into your skin. Both men and women will have no trouble styling it up for the boardroom or more formal occasions with the option to interchange its band with any other 20-millimeter band.

Navigation is a breeze with the Gear Sport’s rotating bezel. Turning it to the left or right will give you access to apps, widgets, and of course to your notifications. And the two buttons on its sides give way to instant shortcuts. The home button on the top right opens the list of apps and activates S voice with a double-tap, while a press and hold will display power options. Then you can count on the back button on its lower left not only to transport you to the previous screen but also to Samsung Pay directly.

The device runs on Samsung’s proprietary system, Tizen, coupled with a 1GHz dual-core processor and 768MB of RAM. You should be able to enjoy a smooth and fluid interface on either Android and iOS devices. With Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, syncing and controlling your smart devices should be seamless while contactless payments are applicable through compatible NFC terminals.

Activity tracking is at its best with the Samsung Health app. You’ll be able to get real-time fitness metrics for heart rate, calories, daily progress, as well as personal coaching right from your wrist. If plunging into the pool is what gets those endorphins going for you, fear not, your Gear Sport as it is water-resistant to depths within 50 meters. Rain or shine, you can count on the Gear Sport to deliver with a battery life that lasts days on a single charge.

The Samsung Gear Sport is a sleek and smart wearable with a youthful punch you’ll be able to sport for only $163 instead of $300 with Amazon’s 46% price cut. What’s more, an approved Amazon Rewards Visa card will let you slash $50 more on top of its sale price.

Samsung Galaxy Fit — $79 ($21 Off)

If all you need is activity tracking, the Samsung Galaxy Fit is one solid fitness tracker with a few smart capabilities to boot. It is simply wired to let you keep tabs on steps, calories, and water/caffeine intake, and even notifies you when it detects an irregularly high or low heart rate. You are also given more ways to move with its ability to automatically track more specific exercises including walking, running, cycling, or elliptical training plus 90 more in the Samsung Health app. It also sends you a reminder to get back on the move when it notices you’ve been inactive for a while. You’ll be glad that, even as you push your endurance to its limits, the Galaxy Fit is able to match you with multi-day (up to seven days) battery life and military-grade durability that helps it withstand bumps, dust, and extreme temperatures. It is also ready to track laps in the pool with water resistance to 5ATM. It is not advisable for scuba diving and you should rinse and dry it after use in seawater.

Wellness is the overall goal and so stress tracking is rightfully in place. However, our review notes that it may not be the most accurate on this metric. As for sleep tracking, it is close to perfect and the Samsung Health app is just as applicable in breaking down your sleeping patterns for you.

This fitness band is understandably the complete opposite of bulky. It flaunts an elongated rectangular 24.1-millimeter full-color AMOLED always-on display. Its touchscreen is honestly not the brightest but it is incredibly responsive, you’ll simply have to raise your wrist and it immediately lights up while a long press on its back button allows you to start your favorite workout right there and then. Its 120 x 240 resolution should also be enough to make it readable in the outdoors or direct sunlight. You’ll surely have no issue viewing your stats or messages, calls, schedules, forecasts, and more once paired with a Bluetooth-enabled device. You’ll even be able to send quick preset replies to stay connected on the go. The haptic vibrations for alerts are strong enough for you to notice, but are not overpowering.

Usually priced at $100, you can trim down and arm yourself with Samsung’s Galaxy Fit for just $79 on Amazon.

