You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to score an incredible Samsung QLED or a Sony OLED 4K TV on the cheap — Best Buy is so confident about the discounts it’s offering right now that it vowed to refund the difference if any of the top-end, high-resolution televisions in its Magnolia Anniversary Sale are reduced further between now and the annual shopping bonanza.

Being the best of the best QLED and OLED 4K TVs don’t come cheap. Far from it, in fact. That’s why Best Buy is offering customers the option to split the cost of any of the televisions included in the sale over 24 months, with no interest thrown in. The catch? Just make sure the balance is settled within this period, or the interest will be tacked on at the end of the offer term.

There’s no shortage of fantastic offers to choose from, either. Everything from Sony’s flagship Master Series A9G OLED 4K TV, which we recently named the best television money can buy, to Samsung’s crazy Q900R QLED 8K TV has had its price slashed by as much as $2,000. That’s right — there’s even an 8K TV on sale. There’s truly never been a better time to go high-end.

Here’s a look at some of the best deals Best Buy has to offer, arranged in the order of cheapest to most expensive:

55-inch Sony Master Series A8G OLED 4K TV — $1,500 ($800 off)

— $1,500 ($800 off) 65-inch Samsung Q900R QLED 8K TV — $3,000 ($2,000 off)

— $3,000 ($2,000 off) 65-inch Sony Master Series A9G OLED 4K TV — $3,500 ($300 off)

— $3,500 ($300 off) 75-inch Samsung Q90R QLED 4K TV — $3,500 ($1,300 off)

Here’s how that works out in terms of monthly payments for each television, on an interest-free, 24-month plan:

55-inch Sony Master Series A8G OLED 4K TV — $105/month

— $105/month 65-inch Samsung Q900R QLED 8K TV — $125/month

— $125/month 65-inch Sony Master Series A9G OLED 4K TV — $145/month

— $145/month 75-inch Samsung Q90R QLED 4K TV — $145/month

Here’s a closer look at each model:

55-inch Sony Master Series A8G OLED 4K TV — $1,500 ($800 off)

Replaced by the Sony Master Series A9G as the top dog in Sony’s 4K TV range last month, the Sony Master Series A8G is still one of the best OLEDs on the market — offering up a near-identical viewing experience, save for a few minor improvements that inch the latest version ahead in the detail department. But now on sale for a fraction of the cost, you can’t go wrong.

It’s an Android TV, meaning it’s equipped with all the same features as a Google Chromecast, including one-click access to all of the premium streaming services, such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. It’s also decked out with Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced for an HDR kick, and sends sound through the screen like the newer Sony Master Series A9G.

65-inch Samsung Q900R QLED 8K TV — $3,000 ($2,000 off)

For those looking to take their entertainment to the absolute highest level, surpassing 4K Ultra HD, look no further than the Samsung Q900R 8K TV. Just keep in mind that while it does have an 8K Upscale Engine on board for spinning HD, Full HD, and 4K Ultra HD content into a higher 8K Ultra HD resolution, there’s a drastic shortage of native 8K Ultra HD content.

This means you’re betting on the future with this particular television and investing now is risky — 4K Ultra HD has still yet to overthrow Full HD as the nation’s standard and there’s an awful lot of work to be done before 8K Ultra HD replaces it. Chances are, some exciting new 8K-based features will emerge between now and then, rendering the Samsung Q900R obsolete.

So do yourself a favor and take that $3,000 and pour it into the best-in-class (4K) Sony Master Series A9G. It’ll serve you a lot better in the long run. Having said that, if you have your heart set on the greatest Samsung has to offer, then the Q900R is absolutely the way to go — and with a staggering $2,000 off, there has never been a better time to pull the trigger.

65-inch Sony Master Series A9G OLED 4K TV — $3,500 ($300 off)

It doesn’t get better than this, folks.

The Sony Master Series A9G is a must-have for anyone who can afford it, so much so we named it the best television on the market right now. Why? Because the 4K Ultra HD OLED screen is simply the clearest and crispest we’ve ever feasted our eyes upon, fueled by the manufacturer’s incredible picture processing and impeccable HDR delivery, as we noted in our review.

Plus, there’s Android TV running the show for instant access to a host of on-demand and live streaming services, like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. There’s also a Google Chromecast baked in, introducing the option to cast content from a computer, smartphone, or tablet directly to the television, and Google Assistant for controlling the television using your voice.

75-inch Samsung Q90R QLED 4K TV — $3,500 ($1,300 off)

The Samsung Q90R is the best QLED 4K TV out there. Period. Regardless of whether you’re sitting down to watch the latest must-see movie or fight to the end in Fortnite: Battle Royale, it can handle it al — producing visuals overflowing with crisp, clear detail. There’s also HDR10+ for optimizing any scene to deliver an even more immersive viewing experience.

Obviously, it’s also brimming with smarts. Unlike the aforementioned Sonys which ship running Google’s Android TV smart software, the Q90R is equipped with Samsung’s own Tizen OS. While it isn’t home to all the same niche streaming services as Big G’s offering, it has all the ones that count, like Amazon Prime and Netflix, and it’s a lot more fluid and responsive to use.

QLED vs. OLED: Which do you need?

QLED and OLED are two terms thrown around a lot in the television space, and they’re essentially used to describe two different screen technologies that are a step above the standard LED panel affixed to your current HDTV or 4K TV. Both deliver superior brightness, more accurate color reproduction, and deeper black levels (thus greater detail), but which do you need?

In a nutshell, QLED is the better all-rounder excelling in natural light — so if you’re looking for something to watch a movie, a show, or even play a game in broad daylight with the drapes open, opt for one of Samsung’s QLEDs. For everyone else, we’d suggest a Sony OLED. They have a better viewing angle, can reach a more obsidian-like black level, and consume less power.

Still not sure? Take a look at our QLED vs. OLED explainer.

Appealing to those who are after the finest at-home viewing experience the big-name manufacturers have to offer, QLED and OLED 4K (and 8K) TVs certainly aren’t for everyone. If you’re after something a bit better suited to the average viewer, we’ve found several terrific LED 4K TVs on sale, including a 55-inch Samsung RU7200 for $500, and a 70-inch Vizio D-Series for $700.

After something a bit cheaper? Take a look at our list of the best 4K TV deals. And check out our deals hub, where we’ll teach you how to find the best offers on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations