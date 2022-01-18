For a long time, home theater systems predominantly consisted of an amplifier and several speakers placed around the living room. But, of course, the problem then is: what if you don’t have a big enough space to put all those speakers? Or what if the speakers are out in the open with cables going all over the place? That’s where soundbars come in, providing an audio experience that, while not exactly surround sound, comes pretty close. In fact, with this Samsung 2.1-channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer that Walmart is offering for $99 — $50 off its normal $149 price — you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg for a great audio experience.

Besides the rich sound you get with this Samsung soundbar, one of the better aspects is that both the soundbar and subwoofer are wireless. Connecting via Bluetooth, you have a lot more freedom to place the speakers wherever you need them, without worrying about reaching the TV itself. For example, the bass speaker can be tucked away and out of sight, while the soundbar is front and center. Speaking of speakers, you also can purchase additional speakers if you want to extend the 2.1-channel audio to something more immersive. But you’re still going to be getting a relatively good soundscape without them.

You’ll be happy to know that this soundbar supports Dolby Atmos and DTS, so whether you’re gaming, watching an action film, or yelling at the screen during a football match, it’s going to be excellent audio. Also, if you have a Samsung TV, you can control both the soundbar and the TV using one remote, which should help declutter your space from the half-dozen remotes we often have. You’ll similarly be happy to know that this comes with a one-year warranty, although try not to throw things at the screen or the soundbar anyway!

Being reduced from $149 to $99, this Samsung soundbar and subwoofer deal is one of the soundbar deals we recommend you pick up, especially if you’re looking for an entry-level platform that you can build upon. In fact, if you’re looking for a complete home theater upgrade, then try pairing it with one of our 4K TV deals and have an excellent TV-viewing experience.

