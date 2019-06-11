Digital Trends
Get this Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV for a massive 50% off discount from Walmart

Alan Francisco
By
samsung smart tv 50 percent off on walmart body

If you’re on a budget, it might be hard to afford a high-end 4K TV, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get a solid model at a reasonable price. Walmart has dropped the price of the Samsung 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV (NU7300 model) by 50%. Normally $1,400, it’s now available for only $700.

Since $700 is still out of reach for many of us, Walmart helps those with solid credit by splitting the cost over a 12-month period, which works out to $69 per month. It’s rare to find a better TV deal with a 50% discount, so you better not miss out on this.

 

This 4K smart TV boasts a masssive 65-inch curved screen that displays clear visuals and produces vibrant and colorful pictures. It also delivers a smooth presentation perfect for sports programming, movie watching, and video gaming. Its stand comes equipped with built-in cable management for a cleaner look and a convenient organization option. You can also install this TV with a wall mount (not included). Other features include three HDMI ports for movie player and game console connections, two USB ports so you can upload pictures for slideshows, and internet connectivity for access to numerous streaming services, such as Netflix and YouTube.

The Samsung NU7300 has a beautiful design. Its body is slightly curved and most of it is made of plastic except for the metal borders. The stand supports the TV well, but be careful because it wobbles when moved.

In terms of picture quality, this TV features a UHD engine that automatically upgrades your video quality. Whether it’s 480p, 720p, 1080p, or even 4k quality, it still looks good on this TV. It has a great contrast ratio, so displaying deep blacks in a dark room is not a problem at all. It can also display SDR content at a sufficient brightness, but when it comes to HDR content, it isn’t able to make it stand out. The overall picture quality of the Samsung NU7300 is great, although it is not suitable for a wide room because the image degrades when viewed at an angle. This TV also includes Motion Rate 120, which allows you to watch fast-paced content without much blur.

The Samsung NU7300 boasts a Universal Guide, which compiles your favorite content from other devices and apps into one easy-to-browse menu. It will recommend popular shows and you can even customize it. You can also download the SmartThings app on your smartphone to control and monitor this TV and other devices.

Other high-end TVs will cost you $1,000 or more. If it’s time to buy a new TV, don’t miss out on this feature-packed affordable Smart TV from Walmart. Get the Samsung 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR TV ata hefty 50% discount.

