With the recent rise of popularity in PC gaming, top-end Black Friday monitor deals like this Samsung Odyssey G9 Black Friday deal with a steep $500 discount are in high demand this holiday season. If you’re looking to pick up a gaming monitor, this is one of the best Black Friday deals you’ll find around. You need to act fast, though — high-performance monitors like these are constantly selling out, so this deal might not last for very long.

Today’s best Samsung Odyssey G9 Black Friday deal

Why buy:

2500:1 contrast ratio on a QLED display

Incredible, immersive gaming experience thanks to massive panel size

240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for seamless action

Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility

It can be pretty tricky to shop for gaming monitors, especially because many of them seem to have very similar sets of features at the high end. That’s why you should always go with brands known for making the best gaming monitors, like Samsung. On the Samsung website, you can pick up the incredible Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch gaming monitor for $1,100, which is a massive $500 discount on the original price of $1,600. This is an absolute steal of a price, especially if you’re a competitive gamer looking to take your experience to the next level.

At first glance, you might get overwhelmed by the sheer size and display quality of the Samsung G9 Gaming Monitor. At 49 inches, the curved, ultrawide, 1440p display provides an unparalleled level of immersion and field-of-view of your surroundings in-game. You can see nearly every blade of grass and speck of dirt in the environment, which makes for a fantastic gaming experience, no matter what you’re playing. The QLED screen is incredibly sharp and vivid, using the same technology that makes Samsung one of the best TV brands. You’ll also love the 2500:1 contrast ratio, giving you deep blacks in both games and video content.

There’s also plenty of gamer-specific features that you’ll appreciate. It’s equipped with a 1ms response time, which means you’ll experience virtually no input lag between the controller and the action on screen. It’s also equipped with a maximum 240Hz refresh rate, letting you take full advantage of high-performance PCs to get a fluid, high-FPS gaming experience. It also supports both Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro, which prevents issues like ghosting and tearing across all graphics cards. You even get infinity core lighting on the back, so you can customize the look to fit the rest of your RGB setup.

The Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor is one of the best large gaming monitors you can pick up for this insanely discounted price. Samsung is offering this top-notch 49-inch display for just $1,100, which is $500 off the original price. That’s an absolute no-brainer. If this sounds like the ideal monitor for your gaming rig, then hit that “Buy Now” button before Samsung runs out of them!

When does this Samsung Odyssey G9 Black Friday deal end?

Samsung has clearly marked this offer as a Black Friday deal. Even though Black Friday usually extends into the weekend and the following Monday, i.e. Cyber Monday, it is fairly difficult to say that you will get the same deal until then. This is because firstly, the Odyssey G9 Black Friday deal is crazy because you get $500 off, and secondly, this is one of the best gaming monitors for immersive gaming sessions, thanks to its super high 240Hz refresh rate and an expansive curved display. If you have been looking forward to some relaxing gaming sessions during the holiday season then, this might be your best chance to pamper yourself with the Odyssey G9 monitor.

With shopping orders at an all-time high during Black Friday, you have the risk of missing this impressive deal on the Samsung Odyssey G9 if you wait until later. So if a great gaming monitor is on the top of your list, feel free to play Santa and treat yourself with this one. Waiting for a better price might lead to disappointment as the deal may only continue until stocks last. With this massive discount, the chances of it lasting too long are fairly low. Go get yourself a curved gaming monitor today!

