The internet is a dangerous place, with hackers, snoops, and cybercriminals putting privacy and digital data concerns at the forefront of conversations across the tech world. A preferred privacy method among internet users these days is the virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN is, essentially, a network that creates a secure line of communication to computers. There are plenty of available VPN services for different privacy preferences, but IP Vanish is among our favorites for use with iPhones and iPads. Now in a limited time Father’s Day deal, IP Vanish has slashed prices on its one-month, three-month, and one-year VPN plans, saving users up to 73%. Consider protecting your privacy and peace of mind with these priced-down plans now.

While there have been some unscrupulous actions taken by brands in the VPN space, IP Vanish has earned our seal of approval as a proven digital privacy protector. The top-tier IP Vanish VPN spans over 40,000 shared IPs on more than 1,300 servers across more than 75 locations, giving you the freedom to browse the unrestricted internet anonymously with no digital privacy concerns. Once you establish a secure connection through IP Vanish, all of your online data including messages, emails, bank statements, and more, pass through the VPN’s encrypted tunnel, cutting off access to would-be hackers, bad actors, and of course, internet service providers (ISPs.) To keep you extra secure, IP Vanish maintains a strict zero-log policy, meaning they never record activity that might compromise your online identity.

IP Vanish Sale

Online censorship is a hot button topic in tech circles, and increasing restrictions have led to pushback from internet users. IP Vanish is the world’s only top tier VPN service provider, and internally manages all 1,300-plus anonymous servers in its network. As a result, users can be released from regional browsing restrictions, and experience the unbridled internet freely and securely.

IP Vanish offers three tiers of VPN services, and the price per month goes down with extended plan purchases. Through their current Father’s Day deal, customers can secure one month of IP Vanish services for just $5, three months for $4.50 per month, or one year at just $3.25 per month. For less than the price of a cup of coffee (and that coffeeshop’s iffy free Wi-Fi), you can put your digital privacy concerns to rest with the IP Vanish VPN.

