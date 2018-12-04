Share

Although robot vacs continue to grow in popularity, there’s still nothing that compares to the traditional upright vacuum cleaner when it comes to power, capacity, and cleaning capabilities for keeping your floors tidy. Modern vacuums like the Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away just keep improving, too, with new technologies like bagless canisters and innovative suction systems making these essential home appliances better than they’ve ever been.

Shark has been a pioneer in this field and still makes some of the best vacuum cleaners that money can buy. The Powered Lift-Away utilizes Shark’s new DuoClean technology, and it’s the first upright vacuum cleaner in the Shark lineup to do so. The aptly named DuoClean design is a two-part cleaning system: A rigid bristle brush delivers deep scrubbing action for both slick floors and carpeting, while the soft brushroll sucks up large particles and polishes hard surfaces. Simple push-button controls make it a cinch to switch between hard floor and carpet modes on the fly.

What really sets the Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away apart, however, is its versatility. The namesake Lift-Away design lets you remove the bagless canister from the unit with the press of a button, so you can clean hard-to-reach places with the included Duster Crevice Tool or the Pet Multi-Tool (which is purpose-built for tackling pet hair on upholstery and other stubborn surfaces).

Even when in full upright mode, the Powered Lift-Away is easy to maneuver thanks to its advanced swivel steering, and LED headlights in the front help you navigate and clean hard-to-see areas. The DuoClean Powered Lift-Away also features Shark’s Complete Seal technology plus a HEPA filter. These work together to trap fine particulate contaminants and to make sure that these allergens stay inside the vacuum where they should be, and not in the air that you breathe inside your home.

From now through the end of December, you can grab the Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away upright vacuum cleaner for just $160 from Shark’s website when you use the promo code NV46WOW. This knocks a whopping 46 percent off of the original price of $300, saving you $140.

Shop Now

Looking for more great stuff? Find vacuum cleaner deals and much more on our curated deals page.

Follow @ DealsDT