SimpliSafe Sale: 25% off home security systems (and a free SimpliCam!)

The “smart home revolution” hasn’t been quite as earth-shattering as many thought it would be, but one somewhat overlooked application for this modern technology is security. Newer home security systems like those from SimpliSafe represent an excellent alternative to traditional setups, and if you’re in the market for such a do-it-yourself security solution and are hunting around for a deal, you’re in luck: Right now, SimpliSafe is running a sale that lets you take a whopping 25% off its refurbished security systems. And, as a nice bonus, it’s throwing in a free SimpliCam — a $99 value — with every order. Even better: After you have your security system set up, SimpliSafe’s active monitoring rings in at only $15 per month (about half the price of traditional services) with no contracts required.

The Bedford — $206, was $275
+ Free SimpliCam 

SimpliSafe refurbished sale - SimpliSafe 6-Piece Home Security System

If you just want a basic home security setup and the space you’re looking to protect is on the smaller side (think an apartment or condo), then the SimpliSafe Bedford bundle covers the bases nicely. You get a base station, wireless keypad, two entry sensors for doors and windows, and two motion sensors — and, of course, that free SimpliCam. Like all SimpliSafe systems, the Bedford installs in minutes with no tools required; all you need to do is set up your base station, place your keypad and sensors, and it’s ready to start monitoring your home. Grab this professionally refurbished six-piece security system for just $206 and save $69.

The Stronghold — $318, was $425
+ Free SimpliCam 

SimpliSafe refurbished sale - SimpliSafe 13-Piece Home Security System

For a more comprehensive smart home security solution, consider upgrading to the 13-piece SimpliSafe Stronghold package. This system includes the standard base station and wireless keypad along with a motion sensor, panic button, 105-decibel siren (which is separate from the base station’s 95-decibel siren, meaning you get two alarms), and seven door and window entry sensors. You also get a handy key fob for controlling everything remotely. The refurbished Stronghold system comes in at just $318, giving you $107 in savings along with your free SimpliCam.

The Fortress — $382, was $510
+ Free SimpliCam

SimpliSafe refurbished sale - SimpliSafe 14-Piece Home Security System

The SimpliSafe Fortress is a similar setup to the Stronghold with some minor tweaks. This 14-piece system comes with six entry detectors instead of seven, but with the Fortress, you get two motion sensors as well as two wireless keypads — that’s on top of the base station, panic button, siren, and key fob. This layout makes the Fortress a good choice for users who have more square feet to cover as well as for homes with multiple doors that are frequently used to enter the premises (for example, you could install one wireless keypad near the front door and the second near a basement or garage door). The refurbished Fortress system comes with the biggest discount, saving you $128 when you grab it at its sale price of $382 with a free SimpliCam.

