Black Friday, the annual post-Thanksgiving sale and the biggest retail day of the year – at least in America – is finally here. Along with Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday (and its sister sale, Cyber Monday) is the best time of the year to score big discounts on high-ticket items, especially electronics. If you’re in the market for some gear to take your home theater setup to the next level, then Sonos is running a weekend-long promotion on several of its best audio devices.

Sonos makes some of our favorite home theater equipment, and three of its top-rated items are on sale right now: The Sonos One smart speaker, Beam soundbar, and Sub subwoofer. The Sonos Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion starts on Thursday, November 22 (Thanksgiving Day), and runs through Monday, November 26. Read on to find out more about each item and the discounts being offered:

Smart speakers are nothing new, and an increasing number of models are now boasting compatibility with A.I. services like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. They’re not all created equal, however – if you want the best one on the market, then look no further than the Sonos One, which is far and away our favorite Alexa-enabled smart speaker thanks to its great design and excellent sound quality.

With Alexa, you can control the Sonos One speaker using voice commands, and it’s easy to sync it up to other Alexa-enabled devices as part of your wider smart home ecosystem. Along with streaming your content libraries from your favorite apps, the Sonos One can also be integrated into your existing home theater or stereo setup.

For the Sonos Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, the Sonos One smart speaker will be discounted to $174 on both Amazon and the Sonos webstore, saving you $25.

Soundbars are getting increasingly popular as a simpler, more cost-effective alternative to full surround-sound speaker systems, and the Sonos Beam is one of the best that money can buy. In fact, the Sonos Beam was named the best smart soundbar in our soundbar review roundup, owing to its great sound, sleek no-nonsense simplicity, and Alexa capabilities.

Like the Sonos One, the Beam soundbar features Amazon Alexa, giving you easy hands-free voice control over your video and audio content. The Beam can serve as both a TV speaker (you can place it on your TV stand or mount it to the wall) for movies, games, and shows, and it can play music, podcasts, and audiobooks from your favorite streaming apps in audio-only mode.

Our review team also cited the reasonable price point of the Sonos Beam, but through Cyber Monday, this soundbar will be even cheaper: A $50 Black Friday discount means you can score it for $349 from Sonos and Amazon.

If you’re looking to add some bassy punch to your home entertainment system – whether it be for gaming, listening to music, or for watching movies – then you need a subwoofer. Nothing delivers deep, rumbling bass (the kind you feel in your chest) better than a subwoofer, and the Sonos Sub is one of our favorites. The Sonos Sub punches well above its weight, putting out impressive lows, and it’s easy to set up and use thanks to its wireless connectivity.

Placement is vital when setting up a subwoofer to guarantee that you’re getting the most out of it, and the Sonos Sub is unique in that it can be placed flat on the floor (that is, lying down) or standing up. This, combined with its wireless connectivity, allows you to attain the optimal positioning of the Sub subwoofer no matter what size or shape of space it’s in.

Normally $699, the Sonos Sub will be marked down $100 through Cyber Monday, letting you snag this beefy subwoofer for $599.

