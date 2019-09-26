Walmart’s deal on the Sony 65-inch X900F saves you $800 on a premium 4K TV

Upgrading your home entertainment setup with a big-screen 4K TV? You might want to consider Sony. The company continues to dominate the TV market with its lineup of excellent 4K panels, including the X900F series. Walmart has the 65-inch variant on sale right now, slashing its price from $2,198 to a healthier $1,398.

On top of this whopping $800 discount is the option to go for a more manageable payment plan. Walmart teamed up with financial company Affirm to give customers a chance to spread the sale price over a 12-month period, which amounts to just $137 per month.

The Sony X900F series comes packed with an array of powerful features that enable a cinematic visual experience. At its core is a newly developed 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme which upgrades every scene to near 4K HDR quality. Helping the processor is an object-based HDR remaster technology which is responsible for analyzing and optimizing each object to create a realistic picture on the screen.

To further improve display quality, Sony equipped the TV with a range of innovative technologies. It has the X-tended Dynamic Range Pro that promises deep blacks and bright whites, the Triluminos Display for vivid and accurate colors, and the 4K X-Reality Pro for crisp and refined details. There’s also the Dolby Vision which brings scenes to life through vivid hues and striking highlights. And if you’re into adventure movies and games, the X-Motion Clarity will keep fast action scenes clear and with minimal blur.

With a simple interface, searching for apps, shows, and more is easy. You may opt to use the Voice Search to look for content across multiple services or ask the built-in Google Assistant to find your favorite entertainment. The A.I. can also be utilized to voice-control the TV and other connected devices. Casting content from your personal device directly to the big screen is possible as well, thanks to the built-in Chromecast.

Bright, clear, and beautiful, the Sony X900F series is one of the best-looking LCD TVs we’ve seen in years. Walmart customers have a lot of good things to say about it, raving that it’s a tremendous product worth every penny. Don’t miss this chance to score a brand-name quality 4K TV at an $800 discount.

