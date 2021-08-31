  1. Deals
This massive 75-inch 4K TV is at its cheapest price ever at Best Buy

By
Sony 55 Class X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

This is the perfect time of year to not only upgrade your home theater, but to build something of an entertainment mecca, beginning with the incredible TVs available in these 4K TV deals, Sony TV deals, and Best Buy TV deals. And if you want to go big, make sure to check out these 75-inch 4K TV deals. Or, head to Best Buy, where this 75-inch Sony Class X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV is only $1,600. That’s $600 off its regular price of $2,200. Now that’s a giant bargain on an absolutely giant 4K TV.

There’s nothing like a giant screen to bring home the action, whether it’s sports, your favorite streaming content, or the newest games. With the 75-inch Sony Class X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV, you not only get a huge screen, you get some of the best visuals backed up by incredible, Google-powered software. There’s no competing with this 4K TV.

It really has it all, starting with its 4K HDR picture, backed up by Triluminos Pro color; this technology is capable of reproducing more colors than your standard TV, making every image that arrives as exact, precise, sharp, and colorful as can be. It also has Sony’s unique 4K database to upscale all your HD content to near-4K resolution, upgrading everything you already love. There’s Motionflow XR, too, ensuring that whether you’re watching the fastest sports action, or ripping through the newest games, your picture is always smooth and clear.

This TV is smart, too. Arriving with Google Assistant built-in, you can use your voice to control this TV and your connected smart devices. But it also works with Amazon Alexa, as well as Apple HomeKit, and is designed so it’s easy to stream any content from Apple Airplay. And controlling it is a breeze; with the powerful and user-friendly Google TV built-in, you can easily browse through over 700,000+ movies and shows from our favorite streamers, like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and YouTube. Like all Google products, searching is easy as can be. Never has accessing your content been so easy — or looked so good.

More 4K TV deals

Want to see what other screens are on sale? Check out our roundup of the best 4K TV deals, below.

75-inch Samsung Q800T 8K QLED TV (open box)

$2,175 $2,900
For the ultimate, highest resolution experience available, this 8K TV offers an incredible level of detail that has to be seen to be believed. Plus it's QLED and upscales content to 8K as well.
Buy at Best Buy

Furrion Aurora 55-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV

$1,500 $1,700
In the market for a 4K TV fit for your patio? The Furrion Aurora might just be what you're looking for with its outdoor-optimized 4K panel and IP54 weather-resistant housing.
Buy at Amazon

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$870 $900
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands.
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $4,500
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Samsung QN800A QLED 8K TV

$3,500 $4,800
With its impressive 8K resolution and a super fast Neo Quantum Processor, this TV from Samsung will display super high definition content in its most beautiful form.
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Samsung QN900A QLED 8K TV

$5,000 $7,000
If you won't settle for anything but the very best, this absolutely massive TV has all of the must-have features, like incredible 8K resolution, QLED display, and smart features with Tizen.
Buy at Best Buy
