This is the perfect time of year to not only upgrade your home theater, but to build something of an entertainment mecca, beginning with the incredible TVs available in these 4K TV deals, Sony TV deals, and Best Buy TV deals. And if you want to go big, make sure to check out these 75-inch 4K TV deals. Or, head to Best Buy, where this 75-inch Sony Class X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV is only $1,600. That’s $600 off its regular price of $2,200. Now that’s a giant bargain on an absolutely giant 4K TV.

There’s nothing like a giant screen to bring home the action, whether it’s sports, your favorite streaming content, or the newest games. With the 75-inch Sony Class X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV, you not only get a huge screen, you get some of the best visuals backed up by incredible, Google-powered software. There’s no competing with this 4K TV.

It really has it all, starting with its 4K HDR picture, backed up by Triluminos Pro color; this technology is capable of reproducing more colors than your standard TV, making every image that arrives as exact, precise, sharp, and colorful as can be. It also has Sony’s unique 4K database to upscale all your HD content to near-4K resolution, upgrading everything you already love. There’s Motionflow XR, too, ensuring that whether you’re watching the fastest sports action, or ripping through the newest games, your picture is always smooth and clear.

This TV is smart, too. Arriving with Google Assistant built-in, you can use your voice to control this TV and your connected smart devices. But it also works with Amazon Alexa, as well as Apple HomeKit, and is designed so it’s easy to stream any content from Apple Airplay. And controlling it is a breeze; with the powerful and user-friendly Google TV built-in, you can easily browse through over 700,000+ movies and shows from our favorite streamers, like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and YouTube. Like all Google products, searching is easy as can be. Never has accessing your content been so easy — or looked so good.

More 4K TV deals

