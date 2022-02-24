Tons of Sony Bluetooth speakers are on sale today at Best Buy

Spring is around the corner, and with warmer weather will come more reason to take our music outdoors with us. Whether it be on a hike, a day at the beach, or just doing yard work around the house, a Bluetooth speaker is the best way to get our tunes alongside us while we’re enjoying the outdoors, and Best Buy is currently offering some of the best Bluetooth speaker deals we’ve come across. There are several different Sony models seeing huge discounts, and several different price points to choose from as well. So if you’re in the market for a new Sony Bluetooth speaker that will go with you anywhere, read on for more details.

Sony SRS-XB43 Bluetooth Speaker — $200, was $280

Like all of the best Bluetooth speakers, the Sony SRS-XB43 produces high-quality audio that’s ready to go with you anywhere. It’s small enough to fit in most bags and backpacks without any fuss, yet not so small that it misses out on any features. A Party Connect feature lets you connect up to 100 compatible speakers so that music and lights sync up, and you can select your favorite songs, playlists, and sound modes from within the Sony Music Center app. It features USB-C and USB charging ports so you’re able to charge both your portable speaker and your smartphone, and the rechargeable battery is able to reach up to 24 hours of playback on a full charge, and even up to 14 hours when utilizing the speaker’s Extra Bass mode. Waterproof, rustproof, and dustproof IP67 capabilities round out the on-the-go features of this great Sony Bluetooth speaker.

Sony SRS-XG500 Bluetooth Speaker — $400, was $500

When in search of new wireless and Bluetooth speakers, it’s almost impossible to overlook the Sony SRS-XG500. It features a unique, Sony-developed speaker unit that allows for rich, powerful bass and higher sound levels without any loss in clarity. Its battery has an impressive lifespan of up to 30 hours, and it also features quick-charging technology that can reach three hours of playback capacity in just 10 minutes. Features like that will keep your music blasting however far you may venture from an outlet. The Sony SRS-XG500 Bluetooth speaker is lightweight and portable, and features a built-in handle, as well as connectivity for a microphone or guitar for anyone who really wants to get the party going. Ring lighting and a charging port for mobile devices round out the many great features of this Sony Bluetooth speaker.

Sony SRS-XP700 Bluetooth Speaker — $450, was $550

Whether you’re throwing a party out on the boat, out on the beach, or just in your own back yard, the Sony SRS-XP700 makes a great centerpiece. It features dynamic sound that’s achieved with Sony’s unique X-Balanced Speaker units, multi-directional sound that’s incredible from anywhere, even behind the speaker. The battery of the Sony SRS-XP700 can reach an amazing 25 hours on a single charge, and it also features USB-C quick-charging technology to get the party going quickly again should you manage to run the battery dry. A portable, easy-to-carry design will have this Sony Bluetooth speaker rolling with you to all of your favorite getaways, and it features a unique design that allows it to stand up or rest on its side. Party Connect, which allows you to connect up to 100 compatible speakers, and control via the Sony Music Center app round out the great features of the Sony SRS-XP700 Bluetooth speaker.

