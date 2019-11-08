These Sony noise-canceling headphones are discounted on Amazon by up to $160

For people looking to enjoy an isolated listening experience or concentrate on daily tasks without getting distracted, there’s no better alternative than the use of noise-canceling headphones. Their technology is specifically geared for drowning out the sound of the outside world, such as a busy street, a screaming baby, or an airplane engine noise.

If you are planning to get your hands on a quality pair of noise-canceling cans, Sony is one of the best options on the market. We scoured Amazon and found spectacular deals on two premium models: The Sony WH-1000XM3 and the Sony WH-H900N H.ear On 2.

Sony WH-1000XM3 – $278 ($72 Off)

The Sony WH-1000XM3 are so good that we named them the best wireless and best noise-canceling headphones. They even received a near-perfect score from the Digital Trends review team, with commendations on design, comfort, features, and performance.

There’s so much to love with the WH-1000XM3, but what really stands out is their incredible noise-canceling function. Equipped with Sony’s industry-leading noise cancellation processor QN1, you’ll be able to hear every word, tune, and note with superb clarity regardless of the environment you’re in. There are additional microphones as well that help isolate sound while you talk on the phone, resulting in enhanced call quality.

Not only do they block out unwanted noise, but these Sony noise-canceling headphones also deliver your music at its finest. The 40mm drivers, the 32bit audio signal processing, and the best-in-class signal-to-noise ratio work together to dramatically improve the sound quality of whatever it is you are listening to. And with a combination of a solid battery life (up to 30 hours), a comfortable fit, and a portable profile, they make an ideal companion for long-haul flights and listening sessions.

With the Sony WH-1000XM3, you are getting the best of both worlds in terms of sound performance and noise cancellation. They normally sell for $350, but Amazon lets you grab a pair for only $278. Order today and score a cool savings of $72.

Sony WH-H900N H.ear On 2 – $190 ($160 Off)

Another option worth checking out is the WH-H900N H.ear On 2. From signal to speaker, every component is fine-tuned to produce high-resolution audio, making you feel as if the artist is performing right in front of you. There’s also the Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) HX which restores the high-range sound lost in compression, as well as an audiophile-grade Bluetooth codec LDAC that transmits more data than conventional Bluetooth connections. The sound signature can be personalized through the Sony Headphones Connect app.

These Sony noise-canceling headphones also let you modify your listening experience depending on the surroundings. You can activate the full-on digital noise-canceling feature to completely block out unwanted sound, the Ambient Mode if you want to stay aware of what’s happening around you even while music is playing, or the Quick Attention Mode that softens the music and makes the outside sound louder.

Lightweight and ergonomic, the Sony H.ear On 2 ensure comfortable wear geared for extended playback sessions. They are also estimated to run for up to 28 hours, giving you enough power for a day or two. The ear cups are outfitted with touch controls that make it easy for you to adjust settings, skip tracks, take phone calls, and even activate your virtual assistant.

Immerse yourself in your favorite tunes all while keeping background noise out by getting your hands on the WH-H900N H.ear On 2. You can score these Sony noise-canceling headphones for only $190 instead of the usual $350 when you order on Amazon.

