If you’re looking for a Sony WH-1000XM4 Black Friday deal, you’ve started your search at the right time, as the best Black Friday deals of the holiday shopping season have started. The super popular Sony WH-1000XM4 overhead wireless headphones are some of the best Black Friday headphone deals available. The shopping season is also littered with Sony WF-1000XM4 Black Friday deals, which are the more portable, in-ear counterpart to the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones. But if the overhead option is what blasts your music best, read on for the best deal you’ll find on the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones today.

Today’s best Sony WH-1000XM4 Black Friday deal

Why buy

Great comfort and style

Excellent noise canceling

Amazing battery life

Easy connectivity and multi-device pairing

Currently you can grab a new set of Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones for more than $100 off their regular price. Amazon right now has them for a Black Friday sale price of $248, marked all the way down from their regular price of $350. Free fast shipping is available for Amazon Prime members, making this the deal to grab if you want to ensure you’ll receive your new headphones in time for the holidays.

It’s no secret the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-canceling headphones are at the top of everyone’s gift list this holiday shopping season, and we’re high on the headphones too, as we gave them a full five stars in our Sony WH-1000XM4 review. They are a good looking, comfortable, and engaging set of headphones, made for studio professionals, weekend binge watchers, or anybody looking to add some great sound to their home entertainment setup. The Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones interact well with any form of entertainment you may be looking to sit down with, offering touch sensor controls, multi-device pairing, speak-to-chat technology, and automatic pausing of whatever you’re playing upon removal of the headphones.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones also offer high-quality sound and industry-leading noise-canceling functionality, bringing a deeply immersive experience to your movie, music, and other digital content. And with up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, and five hours of playback after just 10 minutes of charging, you can listen to your heart’s content this holiday season. The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones even come with a carrying case, USB-C charging cable, and a plug adaptor for in-flight use, so you can put them to good use wherever you may go.

Pounce quickly on this great Black Friday discount from Amazon, which will save you more than $100 on the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones. They’re marked all the way down from $350 to a Black Friday sale price of $248, and the popularity of these already in-demand headphones is only increasing the longer this deal hangs around. Grab yours now while inventory lasts.

