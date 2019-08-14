Share

With brands like Sony, Bose, and Sennheiser all battling to dominate the market, noise-canceling headphones can still arrive with a heavy price tag. If you’re waiting for the best headphone deals, now is the time to get one as the Sony WH-CH700N wireless noise-canceling headphones are discounted by 35%. From its original price of $200, Walmart cuts $70 off this remarkable pair of headphones, so it can now be yours for only $130. You can also order it from Amazon with an awesome price of $128.

Wireless headphones with noise-canceling functions are suitable for commuters as well as common travelers. You can listen to your music tracks without the trouble of tangled cables. It can also block out distracting and unwanted sounds so you can focus on your favorite jam and not on the noise outside.

With just a single press of a button, the Sony WH-CH700N will activate its noise-canceling function. Just pair your gadget via NFC or Bluetooth and you will be taken into an immersive listening experience. The Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation (AINC) planted in this impressive tech scans background sound and regulates it for optimal performance in loud settings like airplanes and trains.

In terms of design, the WH-CH700N flaunts the integration of comfort and satisfaction. It has soft oval earpad cushions giving a snug fit to your ears, while the metal slider allows you to adjust the headphones to ideal size fitting to your head. The blue variant looks elegant and stylish suiting every style.

This Sony headphone is supported with apps for both Android and iOS system. The Headphone Connect app allows you to modify settings to reveal the perfect sound that satisfies your taste while connecting it to the Alexa app would enable hands-free voice access to music and calls, thanks to its built-in microphone.

You can listen longer wirelessly with its built-in lithium-ion battery that holds up to 35 hours of power. There’s no need to worry if you run out of juice as the provided cable lets you listen anytime. The Sony WH-CH700N is designed to deliver high-quality sound every time with 40-millimeter drivers producing a wide frequency range and a Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) to boost the quality of compressed files.

Normally priced at $200, you can order the Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones WH-CH700N today at Walmart for only $130 and save $70. With a slightly lower price, you can also get one from Amazon for only $128.

