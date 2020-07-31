  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

These Sony wireless noise-canceling headphones are on sale for only $128

By

Between working away from our offices and the amount of time we’re spending on our mobile devices, never has a good pair of noise-canceling headphones been more essential. Sony’s WH-CH710N wireless headphones are an affordable option that sits in the middle ground of Sony’s offerings. But right now, you can save $72 when you buy them at Best Buy, making headphones of this quality a steal as they’re on sale for $128, marked down from $200.

What we look for in wireless headphones tends to be a mix of style and substance, and these headphones have both in spades. These are middleweight headphones, not too heavy or light, but super comfortable for extended periods of listening. The earpads are nice and soft, and the headband is sturdy. The five buttons built into the Sony WH-CH710N offer easy access, including a power button of the left earcup, three buttons for volume, and action commands on the right, which also has the button for switching between noise cancellation and ambient sound modes.

Those features, and the space between them, are really key to these headphones as is the battery life. This battery gives you an estimated 35 hours of playback time with noise canceling on, and 45 hours without it, which bests Sony’s most expensive models by a solid ten hours. In terms of sound quality, these have plenty to crow about. They’re equipped with 30mm drivers and a frequency range of 20 to 20,000 Hz, which is a lot of bang for your buck

The Sony WH-CH710N is outfitted artificial intelligence noise cancellation technology, designed to adapt to the environment around it to give you the most effective form of noise cancellation. For this purpose, the headphones have dual microphones in each earcup, which aids in finding ambient noise both for when you’ve instructed your headphones to eliminate it and for when you want to let some in. Setting these up is super easy with Bluetooth. Additionally, these have near-field communication, which allows you to pair with devices by touching them to the left earcup. Naturally, they’re designed to work with Alexa and other smart home devices, which is a lifesaver.

Spending more than $100 on earphones can be a tall order for some. If you want to browse around, check out our headphone deals. But headphones of this quality from Sony, with noise-canceling, wireless and digital assistant-ready capabilities, not to mention an amazing battery, are really something, especially for $128, which is $72 off the regular price of $200.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Back-to-school sales bring steep discounts on AirPods and AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro

The best Beats headphones and earbuds for every activity

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones

Panasonic RB-M700 review: Subwoofers for your head

Panasonic RB-M700 Headphones

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 down to lowest-ever price at Amazon

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

You can sign up for Hulu for free for a month — here’s why you should

hulu one month free trial memorial day weekend

These are the best laser printer deals for August 2020

brother dcp l250dw laser printer amazon deal monochrome

These are the best cheap gaming headset deals for August 2020

The best cheap Fitbit alternatives for workouts

Best smartwatch deals for August 2020: Samsung, Fitbit, and Apple Watch sales

How to watch the PGA Tour: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational online for free

These are the best vacuum cleaner deals for $100 or less for August 2020

best cheap vacuum deals eureka blaze 3 in 1 stick

The best deals on iRobot Roomba robotic vacuum cleaners for August 2020

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals

The best robot vacuum deals for August: Roomba, Eufy, Deebot, and Roborock

Working out at home? These are the best fitness deals for August 2020

Stride to your fitness goals with these great August 2020 treadmill deals