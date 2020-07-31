These Sony wireless noise-canceling headphones are on sale for only $128

Between working away from our offices and the amount of time we’re spending on our mobile devices, never has a good pair of noise-canceling headphones been more essential. Sony’s WH-CH710N wireless headphones are an affordable option that sits in the middle ground of Sony’s offerings. But right now, you can save $72 when you buy them at Best Buy, making headphones of this quality a steal as they’re on sale for $128, marked down from $200.

What we look for in wireless headphones tends to be a mix of style and substance, and these headphones have both in spades. These are middleweight headphones, not too heavy or light, but super comfortable for extended periods of listening. The earpads are nice and soft, and the headband is sturdy. The five buttons built into the Sony WH-CH710N offer easy access, including a power button of the left earcup, three buttons for volume, and action commands on the right, which also has the button for switching between noise cancellation and ambient sound modes.

Those features, and the space between them, are really key to these headphones as is the battery life. This battery gives you an estimated 35 hours of playback time with noise canceling on, and 45 hours without it, which bests Sony’s most expensive models by a solid ten hours. In terms of sound quality, these have plenty to crow about. They’re equipped with 30mm drivers and a frequency range of 20 to 20,000 Hz, which is a lot of bang for your buck

The Sony WH-CH710N is outfitted artificial intelligence noise cancellation technology, designed to adapt to the environment around it to give you the most effective form of noise cancellation. For this purpose, the headphones have dual microphones in each earcup, which aids in finding ambient noise both for when you’ve instructed your headphones to eliminate it and for when you want to let some in. Setting these up is super easy with Bluetooth. Additionally, these have near-field communication, which allows you to pair with devices by touching them to the left earcup. Naturally, they’re designed to work with Alexa and other smart home devices, which is a lifesaver.

Spending more than $100 on earphones can be a tall order for some. If you want to browse around, check out our headphone deals. But headphones of this quality from Sony, with noise-canceling, wireless and digital assistant-ready capabilities, not to mention an amazing battery, are really something, especially for $128, which is $72 off the regular price of $200.

