Living in this day and age may have its perks as everything you’d probably need is accessible but sometimes all you actually want is to be able to cut through all the noise and unwind. A good pair of noise-canceling headphones may just help reduce the stress or ease the anxiety as you tune into something more refined and unadulterated. The Sony WH-XB900N Extra Bass headphones are a solid wireless option and less expensive alternative to the best so far, the WH-1000XM3. Great sound normally means a hefty payout but Amazon knows better and gives this Sony WH-XB900N headphone stand bundle a 29% price cut. This $100 discount brings its standard price of $350 down to a more palpable $250. An additional $50 can also be knocked off its sale price after being approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

Sony’s WH-XB900N’s foldable design contributes to its portable features as it can easily be tucked away and the stand is just as convenient as you can simply hang it when you’re at home. Its plastic construction makes it fairly light at 254 grams while the adjustable padded headband and cushioning on both earcups assures a comfortably snug fit.

More than your typical noise-canceling headphones, the Sony WH-XB900N has what it takes to boost the low-end frequencies without neglecting the mids, and the highs. Fans of a deep resounding bass would find themselves right at home with a touch of a button. And with settings configurable through the accompanying Sony Headphones Connect app, anyone should be able to personalize their experience and more control of their listening environment. Pairing your iOS or Android device should be seamless with its Bluetooth 4.2 technology. Basically, your headphones will remain connected to your smartphone without distortion within a 30-foot radius.

The WH-XB900N boasts a battery life that can last 30 hours more or less on a single charge and complemented with fast charging capabilities through its USB-C port. These are wireless headphones to save you the hassle of your cords tangling but you can opt to go wired with the provision for a 3.5mm headphone jack for when you untimely run out of juice. With Amazon Alexa built-in, you have all the more reason to go for hands-free access to music, information, and more. You’ll also appreciate that it makes for an intuitive pair with an auto-pause feature and Quick Attention mode. Taking it off will instantly stop playback while placing your hand over the right earcup will temporarily deactivate the noise cancellation. Enjoy the balance between Sony’s bass-heavy lineup and noise-cancellation offering and get this Sony WH-XB900N headphone stand bundle for $100 less on Amazon.

