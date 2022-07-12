Today's Best Sony Headphone Prime Day Deal

It’s Prime Day! Are you ready for all the best Prime Day deals? For those in the market for new headphones, we’ve got one of the best Prime Day headphone deals around with the Sony WH-XB910N headphones. You’d normally pay $250 for these wireless over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones, but with this Sony headphone Prime Day deal you can nab these babies for just $125, — that’s 50% off!

Why you should buy the Sony WH-XB910N Headphones

Where do we start? Some of the best noise-canceling headphones are made by Sony, and the build quality on the WH-XB910N headphones is exceptional, as you’d expect. Dual noise-canceling lets you shut out the world and enjoy your music, with feedforward and feedback mics on each side, while the Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) restores high-frequency elements lost when music is compressed, so what you hear sounds closer to the original recording.

These headphones are packed with features, like Quick Attention Mode, which lets you tap the touch panel on the side of the headphones to change track, take or make calls, and adjust the volume. You can also place your hand over the headphone housing to deactivate noise canceling and let ambient sound in, turning down the volume at the same time, great for when you need to give something your full attention. Then there’s the EQ custom feature that lets you tailor your sound, so you can listen to whatever you want, your way. As well as a range of presets to match the sound quality to whatever music genre you’re listening to, you can create and save your own presets using the Sony Headphones Connect app.

There’s also the Adaptive Sound Control function, a smart function that senses where you are and what you’re up to, then adjusts the ambient sound settings to suit. Over time, the headphones will recognize locations you visit frequently, like the office or the gym, and tailor sound to suit your environment — pretty clever.

With up to 30 hours of battery life, you won’t be left without your favorite tracks during that multi-day road trip or weekend away, and if the battery does die on you, the 10-minute Quick Charge feature gives you up to 4.5 hours of extra playtime. You can pair the headphones with two Bluetooth devices at the same time, and as well as listening to your favorite podcasts, audiobooks, and tunes, you can enjoy hands-free calling with the high-quality built-in mic. These headphones are also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Not everybody likes wearing noise-canceling earbuds, and the Sony WH-XB910N headphones are some of the best over-ear headphones around, perfect for all-day listening, with soft, oval earpads and a comfortable synthetic leather and urethane construction. You can adjust the slider to find the perfect fit, and when you’re not wearing them just swivel the earcups inward and stash them in the included carry case. Perfect!

Included with the headphones you get a carry case, plug adapter, and USB cable for charging and wired listening — everything you need to enjoy listening to whatever you want, wherever you want. You’ll also get 6 months of Apple Music absolutely free, provided you’re not a current subscriber. We think the Sony WH-XB910N are some of the best headphones around, packed with features to satisfy even the most selective audiophiles.

Not sold on this Sony headphone Prime Day deal? Why not check out some of the other Best Buy Prime Day deals going on right now, before they sell out?

