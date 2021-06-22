Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Oh, Prime. Wherefore art thou Prime? We’re nearing the end of Prime Day and all those juicy deals are drying up, and it will be sad to see prices jump back to normal! Luckily, there are a few Prime Day deals available right now, and it looks like Amazon truly saved some of the best ones for last.

Right now, you can get the Sony WHXB900N Noise-Cancelling Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones for $130 off. Yes, over $100 off, how insane is that? The 52% discount drops the final price to $118 plus free one-day shipping and free returns for Prime members. That means if you act soon — which you should because the deal ends soon anyway — they’ll get to your doorstep by tomorrow. You could be jammin’ out with some awesome wireless headphones, by tomorrow.

While our reviewer did admit he was more smitten with Sony’s premium headphone models in the Sony WH-XB900N review, he makes it clear that if you’re not after high-end, these headphones are a solid choice. While noting their clean, classic looks, he wrote, “the WH-XB900N are a decent pair of wireless headphones, with an impressive feature set and great battery life.” Don’t believe us? Go read more for yourself!

They deliver powerful bass, next-level digital noise cancellation, hands-free calling thanks to an integrated mic and Bluetooth wireless, and they last for up to 30 hours on a single charge. Side, touch-sensor controls allow you to skip tracks, pause playback, and much more. Not to mention, they sync with Alexa and Google Assistant for true hands-free operation.

As if that wasn’t enough, Amazon dropped the price to a ridiculous low, which now sits at $118 plus free shipping and one-day delivery. Both the all-black and blue models are on sale, so you can choose your favorite color. With that deal, you’re saving $130 off the regular price of $248. Need we say more?

More Prime Day Wireless Headphones Deals Available Now

Want something a little different than Sony’s WH-XB900N wireless headphones? Cool, we got you. We rounded up all of the best wireless headphone deals that are live for Prime Day. Check them out below!

