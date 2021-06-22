  1. Deals
Amazon is practically giving away Sony WHXB900N headphones right now

By

Oh, Prime. Wherefore art thou Prime? We’re nearing the end of Prime Day and all those juicy deals are drying up, and it will be sad to see prices jump back to normal! Luckily, there are a few Prime Day deals available right now, and it looks like Amazon truly saved some of the best ones for last.

Right now, you can get the Sony WHXB900N Noise-Cancelling Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones for $130 off. Yes, over $100 off, how insane is that? The 52% discount drops the final price to $118 plus free one-day shipping and free returns for Prime members. That means if you act soon — which you should because the deal ends soon anyway — they’ll get to your doorstep by tomorrow. You could be jammin’ out with some awesome wireless headphones, by tomorrow.

While our reviewer did admit he was more smitten with Sony’s premium headphone models in the Sony WH-XB900N review, he makes it clear that if you’re not after high-end, these headphones are a solid choice. While noting their clean, classic looks, he wrote, “the WH-XB900N are a decent pair of wireless headphones, with an impressive feature set and great battery life.” Don’t believe us? Go read more for yourself!

They deliver powerful bass, next-level digital noise cancellation, hands-free calling thanks to an integrated mic and Bluetooth wireless, and they last for up to 30 hours on a single charge. Side, touch-sensor controls allow you to skip tracks, pause playback, and much more. Not to mention, they sync with Alexa and Google Assistant for true hands-free operation.

As if that wasn’t enough, Amazon dropped the price to a ridiculous low, which now sits at $118 plus free shipping and one-day delivery. Both the all-black and blue models are on sale, so you can choose your favorite color. With that deal, you’re saving $130 off the regular price of $248. Need we say more?

More Prime Day Wireless Headphones Deals Available Now

Want something a little different than Sony’s WH-XB900N wireless headphones? Cool, we got you. We rounded up all of the best wireless headphone deals that are live for Prime Day. Check them out below!

Great price!

Jabra Elite 85t Noise-Canceling True Wireless Earbuds

$161 $230
A huge discount on what are easily some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy. Awesome fit, battery life, water-resistance, sound quality, and noise cancellation are all here.
Buy at Amazon

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds

$23 $25
Want the smallest and most affordable true wireless earbuds around? The Skullcandy Dime are super easy on the wallet, small enough to attach to a keychain, and they sound surprisingly good, too.
Buy at Amazon
Wow!

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

$229 $399
A rare and deep discount on one of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. Top-notch sound, whisper-quiet ANC, and superb call quality makes them one our top picks for wireless headphones.
Buy at Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds

$148 $230
The Sony WF-1000XM3 offers a soundproof experience, helping you enjoy your own company, but should you need to answer or make a call, the earbuds include a built-in mic for a hands-free operation.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$190 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$279 $350
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans.
Buy at Walmart
