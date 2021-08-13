Sony headphones get discounts across the board at Best Buy today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Looking for a great deal on wireless headphones? For work or the gym, gaming or music, there’s nothing like the uninterrupted experience of noise-canceling headphones. A must-have for any shared space, including dorm rooms, offices, commutes, and anywhere else you want to listen without being overheard. If you’re in the market for a great pair of headphones, you’re in luck. Right now, Best Buy is offering big discounts on their Sony headphone deals. Get the Sony WH-CH710 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear headphones on sale now for only $98, marked down from $180 for a total savings of $82. Or choose the Sony WH-1000WM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear headphones, marked down from their original price of $350 to just $278, and save $72. Whichever pair you choose, you’ll enjoy wireless capability, so you never have to hassle with twisted headphone wires again, along with noise-canceling technology to keep out distractions. Check out our headphone reviews to learn more.

Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones — $98, was $180

If you’re looking for a great deal on an affordable pair of headphones, you’ll want to check out this deal from Best Buy. The Sony WH-CH710 Wireless Headphones are currently marked down from $180 to just $98, so you’ll save $82 on this pair of over-the-ear headphones. Equipped with state-of-the-art noise-canceling technology, these headphones are perfect for students, daily commuters, and others who want to stay focused in busy, distracting spaces. These highly rated headphones are adjustable for a perfect fit.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones — $278, was $350

If you’re in the market for a more advanced pair of noise-canceling headphones, you’ll want to check out this deal going on at Best Buy today. Right now, you can get the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear headphones for just $278, marked down $72 from $350. Topping our list of the best headphones, these Sony headphones are perfect for gaming, listening, creating, or recording music or podcasts, and a range of other activities. Noise-canceling technology lets you listen at your preferred volume wherever you are, and wireless capability lets you take your sound experiences on the go. Take advantage of this deal now, as it won’t last long.

Whatever your budget, Best Buy has headphone deals for you going on right now. Choose from the Sony WH-CH710 Wireless Headphones, marked down from $180 to just $98, for a savings of $82. Or, grab a pair of the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless headphones for just $278, marked down $72 from $350. Whatever you choose, you’ll get free shipping from Best Buy, or look for in-store pickup in your area for more immediate listening gratification.

Looking for something a little different? There are a lot more headphones deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones below.

