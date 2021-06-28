Smart TVs are great because you can access all of your favorite streaming services right out of the box, like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and many others. There is a ton of awesome streaming content available, too, including TV shows and movies. The dilemma is that a lot of the best smart TVs are pricey. Unless, of course, you snag something from the best 4K TV deals, or the Best Buy TV deals.

One great deal available right now is the Sony 55-inch Class X80J Series LED 4K UHD with Google’s Smart TV platform built-in. Best Buy is offering a crazy discount that, honestly, may be a pricing error. You can get your hands on the Sony 55-inch for $750 with free delivery. Normally $950, you’re getting $200 off the full price. That’s crazy.

The Sony 55-inch X80J Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV includes Google’s Android smart TV platform built-in. If you’re not familiar with it, here’s a primer that fully explains Google’s smart TV platform. In short, it allows you to watch all your favorite streaming services and apps, without plugging in anything extra. It also “plays nicely” with other platforms like Apple’s Airplay 2, HomeKit, Siri, Amazon’s Alexa, and, of course, Google Assistant.

As for the X80J, it features a 4K HDR processor X1 from Sony, and the 4K X-Reality Pro technology, which deliver a clear, vibrant picture with detailed contrast. It also handles streaming, upscaling, and other important functions with little to no performance decrease. The Triluminos Pro display offers rich colors, enhanced visuals, and everything you’d expect from a 4K ultra-high-definition TV set. You also get HDR and Dolby Vision support.

With the right wall-mount — an optional for Bravia TVs — you can mount the set flush to the wall, too. That makes it look like a picture frame or a piece of art.

Best Buy is currently offering the Sony 55-inch X80J Series 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $200 off the full price, which is normally $950. That means you’re getting the set for $750, plus free shipping which includes delivery. That’s a heck of a deal, mates.

More Smart TV Deals Available Now

Not a fan of Sony or want a different smart TV platform? There are a few other deals available right now, and we’ve rounded up all of the best ones for you below.

