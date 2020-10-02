  1. Deals
Save $400 on this 65-inch Sony 4K TV with this early Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day doesn’t officially start for another couple of weeks, but even now they are a few early Prime Day deals you can take advantage of including some great 4K TV deals if you’re thinking about upgrading your current home theater setup. Sony’s X900H 65-inch 4K TV is currently $400 off, bringing the cost down from the original price of $1,399 to judge a smidge under $1,000. This is the cheapest this particular model has ever been on Amazon, so if you’ve had your eye out for a new 4K model then now is the time to snap this up.

This 4K TV is part of Sony’s staple line of midrange offerings which are a favorite among movie buffs and home theater enthusiasts, offering exceptional picture quality for a reasonable price. It has new features to keep up with the latest models like Variable Refresh Rate, which will make it a great choice for games too who want to play fast-paced games with pinpoint accuracy. And the overall look of the TV is sleek and modern, without obnoxious eye-catching elements or overly large bezels, so there’s nothing to distract you from the great picture that should be the center of your attention.

If you’re looking for a TV with smart features, then the X900H has you covered, with smart android TV and Google Assistant integration allowing you to control the TV with your voice. There’s an option for the TV to work with Alexa as well if that’s what your prefer, so you can ask Alexa devices in your home to play music, launch apps, or adjust the volume. Other features include a Game Mode for those who want to switch between movies and games without sacrificing image quality on either, with this mode adjusting settings for you to give a smoother picture while you play.

The real selling point of the Sony X900H though is just how good the picture quality is. This model can go toe-to-toe with much more expensive, high-end 4K sets with excellent black levels, algorithm-powered local dimming, and impressive out-of-the-boy color accuracy. In our review of the Sony X900H, we called it great value even at its undiscounted price, so with the Prime Day savings bringing the price down by $400 to under $1,000 this is an absolute steal.

