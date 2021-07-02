Staples is offloading office chairs at crazy low prices

Most of us take the Fourth of July weekend off, for good reason, but that doesn’t mean that some thoughts about work can’t be positive, especially when there are amazing discounts available, like in these office chair deals. Right now, at Staples, you can score $50 off a Union & Scale Essentials Mesh Back Fabric Task Chair, and a whopping $130 off a Union & Scale FlexFit Dexley Mesh Task Chair. We never see Union & Scale office chairs this cheap, so grab them before they’re gone.

Union & Scale Essentials Mesh Back Fabric Task Chair — $80, was $130

Comfort during your workday is essential, and you’ll be guaranteed it with this gray task chair. The polyester mesh back features tension and tilt lock features so you can easily recline or adjust your posture to the most comfortable position. Even more importantly, this chair’s fabric-covered seat is built with foam padding that supports your lower back — a key feature for any chair in which you’re spending great amounts of time. There’s clean design, offering a professional and subtle appearance, and the mesh back allows air to slip through, providing additional comfort. There is, of course, easy height adjustment (the flip of a switch makes your chair shorter or taller) and the caster wheels will allow you to move throughout your workspace — to other desks, or to the printer — easily and noiselessly, without ever leaving your seat. These exceptional features for an office chair at this price, especially today, when it’s nearly 40% off.

Union & Scale FlexFit Dexley Mesh Task Chair — $160, was $290

Think of this chair as similar to Herman Miller’s famous Aeron chair, but at a fraction of the price. The entire chair — the back, seat, and headrest — are composed of a breathable mesh, keeping you cooler on hot days and giving every angle of your body the right balance of comfort and support. At the same time, the adjustable seat and armrests allow you to customize your seating position to the best possible fit, and the adjustable lumbar support feature similarly gives you complete control and offers the best possible posture. This chair features a tilt tension knob, which allows you to monitor the resistance as your chair reclines — from an upright 90-degree angle to something way more comfortable, for when you’d like to lean back and think, type, relax, or talk. Completing the picture of comfort and efficiency are caster wheels, which offer the ease of mobility. Reliable, safe and aesthetic, it’s hard to find a better office chair, especially at almost 45% off.

More office chair deals available now

Are these essentials from Union & Scale not exactly what you’re looking for? Check out the roundup of alternative office chairs, below.

