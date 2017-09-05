Get studio-quality sound for $63 with the Status Audio CB-1 headphones

Whether your an aspiring DJ, a serious audiophile, or just love to tinker with music, studio-quality sound is important. Unfortunately, great sound almost always comes at a high price. With so many expensive options out there, it can be hard to find the quality you’re looking for at the price you seek.

The Status Audio CB-1 headphones give you that crystal-clear sound with a price tag that won’t make you cringe. Though our review team was initially hesitant after seeing how inexpensive the CB-1s are, they were blown away by the sound quality after putting them on. With a wide and deep soundstage and good stereo imaging, these headphones deliver a well-balanced listening experience. Unlike many popular headphones that focus on exaggerated bass, this set from Status Audio keeps everything neutral to avoid fatigue during extended listening sessions.

Made from lightweight materials, the CB-1s are sturdy and flexible, so you don’t need to worry about them falling apart on you. A comfort-focused design gives you thickly padded earcups that embrace each ear like a nice cozy hug. Despite having those large cushy pads, these headphones easily fold up, making them perfect for storage or travel.

The CB-1s are usually priced at a very reasonable $79, but from September 5-10, you can pick up a pair for just $63 on Amazon. The Status Audio CB-1 headphones give you all the crystal-clear sound you’re looking for at half the price of other comparable models. These aren’t the very best studio-quality headphones on the market, but they are great for budding engineers, musicians, and anyone who can appreciate great sound.

Get it now

MORE DEALS

Looking for more great deals on gaming gadgets and other electronics? Check out our deals page to score some extra savings on our favorite tech.