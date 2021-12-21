  1. Deals
Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop Studio get MASSIVE price cuts at Best Buy

Once you start using a 2-in-1 laptop, it’s hard to go back to a traditional device. Not only do they give you the flexibility of a touch screen whenever you need it, but they have all of the power and reliability of a traditional computing device. On top of that, they’re perfect for school use, which makes them the most desirable student laptop deals around. If you’re scouring laptop deals for the best 2-in-1 devices on the market, look no further than Surface laptop deals. These beautiful hybrid devices from Microsoft are well-known for their reliability, versatility, and cutting-edge design.

While Surface Pro deals can get quite expensive, we’ve spotted some exceptional deals that you can pick up right now on Best Buy. The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is one sale for just $700, which is a whopping $500 off the regular $1,200. If you’re looking for something more geared towards content creators, check out the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio. You can pick it up for just $1,300, which is a $300 discount on the standard price tag of $300. Keep reading to learn why these devices are some of the best 2-in-1s that money can buy right now.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 — $700, was $1,200

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 on sale at Best Buy

In our review of the Surface Pro 7, we praised it for delivering a “solid 2-in-1 experience.” At a very affordable price, you’ll get all the power you need to keep up a fast-paced workflow while retaining all of the beauty and elegance of a tablet. This particular configuration comes with a speedy 10th-generation Intel Core i5, 8GB of memory, and a 256GB solid-state drive for storage. That’s more than enough to perform research, browse the web, and even do some light photo editing. You’ll also have the benefit of the gorgeous 13-inch PixelSense touch display and the Surface’s beloved 3:2 aspect ratio, which gives you more room to multitask and consume content. You can also quickly hop into video calls with the 5-megapixel, 1080p front-facing camera that doubles as a Windows Hello facial recognition system. Best of all, this sleek device has surprisingly great battery life, with up to 13 hours of use on a single charge and excellent standby time. If this sounds like your newest work companion, you can pick up the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for only $700, which is a massive $500 off the standard price tag of $1,200. Hit that Buy Now button to pick up this excellent device at Best Buy before they go out of stock.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio — $1,300, was $1,600

The front of the Surface Laptop Studio in Stage Mode.

The Surface Laptop Studio is an engineering marvel, and easily one of the most unique devices you can find on the market. In our Surface Laptop Studio review, we called it the “pro-level Surface PC many have always wanted,” because it perfects many of the design principles on other surface devices. On its face, it seems like an ordinary, sleek premium laptop. However, its hinge folds into itself to form two different configurations that essentially let you use it as a standard tablet with a stand. This makes it the ideal device for drawing and taking notes while remaining a perfectly competent, sleek ultrabook. Under the hood, it’s equipped with an 11th-generation Intel Core i5, 16G of system memory, and 256GB of fast storage. That’s plenty of power for multitasking, running intensive tasks, and doing graphical work with the gorgeous, 14.4-inch 3:2 PixelSense Flow touch display. If you plan to use the standing mode to watch movies, you’ll also appreciate the Dolby Vision screen and high-definition speakers powered by Dolby Atmos. You can get this one-of-a-kind hybrid device on Best Buy right now for only $1,300. That’s a discount of $300 on the standard price tag of $1,600. This deal could expire at any time, so hit that Buy Now button as soon as possible!

