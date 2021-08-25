Best Buy slashes the Surface Pro 7 price by $330

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Whether you’re a work-from-home professional who’s looking for laptop deals, or a parent checking out student laptop deals in preparation for your child’s return to school, it’s highly recommended that you consider Surface Pro deals. Microsoft’s 2-in-1 devices provide versatility without sacrificing performance, and these include the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, which is currently available with its Type Cover from Best Buy for only $999 after a $330 discount to its original price of $1,329.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 starts as a tablet, with a high-resolution, 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen that automatically adjusts depending on the lighting conditions of your environment. The device is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, so it’s capable of multitasking between several productivity apps, and it’s equipped with a 256GB SSD for storage, which is ample space for your essential software and documents.

However, Digital Trends tagged the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 in its best laptops for 2021 as the best 2-in-1 option, with the transformation possible through the bundled Type Cover. The accessory attaches to the device to serve as both protection for the screen and as a keyboard when it’s opened up as a laptop. The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 also comes with built-in 1080p webcams for crisp video during online meetings and virtual classes, and enhanced dual far-field Studio Mics so you can be heard clearly.

For a powerful, reliable, and flexible device, you can’t go wrong with the Microsoft Surface Pro 7. The 2-in-1 device with its Type Cover is available from Best Buy at $330 off, bringing its price down to $999 from its original price of $1,329. The discount may be gone tomorrow though, and there’s no telling when it will return, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer, you shouldn’t hold yourself back from clicking that Buy Now button.

More Surface Pro deals

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a solid choice for both professionals and students, especially with Best Buy’s discount. However, if you’d like to see other retailers’ Surface Pro offerings, you don’t need to go anywhere else. We’ve gathered some of the best Surface Pro deals that you can shop right now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations