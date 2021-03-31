Is this 4K TV sale at Walmart too good to be true?

It’s never a bad time to upgrade your home theater, especially if you’ll be spending more time indoors. If you’ve decided to upgrade your TV, Walmart is a good source for 4K TV deals, including this offer for this 43-inch TCL 4K TV that slashes $202 off its original price of $500, bringing its price down to just $298.

The TCL 5-Series TV features a 43-inch screen with 4K UHD picture quality and Dolby Vision HDR, for elevated visuals. The 4K TV also supports HDR Dynamic Contrast, which optimizes every scene with accurate details in both bright and dark areas, and is powered by the iPQ Engine that enables precise color replication. All these work together for an immersive experience that’s much better than watching movies and TV shows on a non-4K TV.

The TCL 5-Series TV is not just about its display though; it’s also a smart TV that’s powered by the Roku TV platform. Through a simple interface, you have access to all of your content, whether through streaming services, cable, or satellite. For added convenience, you can issue voice commands to the 4K TV through the Roku mobile app and compatible voice assistant devices, so you don’t even have to press the buttons of your remote to change channels or adjust the volume.

If you’re a gamer, the TCL 4K TV also comes with Auto Game Mode, which automatically activates for smooth action and low latency when it detects that you are playing video games. The mode switches the picture settings for the best options for gaming, so you can enjoy your favorite titles to the fullest.

With the amazing 4K content that you can watch right now, you shouldn’t think twice if you have the opportunity to invest in a 4K TV. The TCL 5-Series 4K TV is a solid choice, especially with its smart features that give you access to a virtually unlimited library of movies and TV shows. Walmart is selling the 43-inch 4K TV with a $202 discount, bringing its price down to $298 from its original price of $500. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you want to grab this chance to buy a 4K TV for less than $300, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

