Budget 4K TVs are more powerful than ever thanks to Roku’s smart TV platform. It teamed up with TCL to equip lower-priced TVs the ability and power of Roku’s popular built-in streaming services. Now you can experience Ultra HD TV even with a limited budget as Walmart reduced the price of the TCL 43-inch Roku Smart 4K TV by as much as $200. Hurry and order yours today for only $230 instead of $430.

Roku is a company that established its fame by producing one of the most intuitive, simplistic, and easy-to-use smart programs in the TV industry. Its uncomplicated interface allows quick access to more than 500,000 streaming channels and TV shows, giving you unlimited reasons to stay at home and unwind.

This 4-Series 4K TCL Roku TV flaunts 43 inches of LED screen to give you enough size to be placed in a bedroom or a studio-type apartment. It presents astounding Ultra HD picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD for increased detail and accuracy that’s perfect for an average location space.

Your eyes will surely be amazed by the upscaling function of this smart TV that transforms popular HD movies and TV programs into near-4K quality resolution. The high-dynamic range (HDR) technology also delivers an intense and vibrant color for more vivid viewing pleasure. Another exciting highlight of this Roku TV is its impressive refresh rate of 120 Hz that is at par with other premium brands like Samsung and LG. It means that it can show 120 frames of images per second, which is quite great, particularly for action-packed scenes and games.

The Roku TV comes with a standard IR TCL Roku remote that only has a few buttons, allowing TV navigation to be easier. This remote does not feature voice search, but you can download the free Roku mobile app on your smartphone and use it as a remote instead. With the free Roku app, you can use your phone as a helpful entertainment guide in exploring 4K content, or you can utilize your voice instead to locate videos more quickly.

Take advantage of this fantastic deal and take home the TCL 43-inch Roku Smart 4K TV for only $230 at Walmart. You’ll save a whopping $200 from its original price of $430 when you order today.

