Walmart just slashed the price of this massive 70-inch 4K TV

By
TCL 70S430 70-inch 4K LED Android Smart TV.

If you’re looking for a new TV, you’re in for a real treat, because not only are there some excellent 4K TV deals and 8K TV deals going on right now, but a new one just landed that you do not want to miss.

You ready? Walmart has slashed the price of TCL’s massive 70-inch 4K-ready Android Smart LED TV (Model 70S430) by over $100. You can grab it for $598. You should know there’s a $50 freight delivery charge to have it dropped off at your home. Pickup is not available, and this deal won’t last long!

This TCL 70-inch Android LED Smart TV offers 4K Ultra-HD content with high-dynamic range (HDR) support for incredible visuals. Alongside Google’s Android Smart TV platform, you get access to Google Assistant. That assistant can search for media and entertainment, start or stop playback, and interact with other smart home devices that you have synced with the platform. You can talk to the assistant through the voice-enabled remote, which is great if you don’t have a speaker elsewhere in your home or living room.

The TV has Chromecast built-in, which offers direct access to hundreds of thousands of movies and TV shows across all of your favorite services, such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more. Dolby Digital+ Audio technology ensures you get rich and clear sound with your fantastic visuals. Connectors include HDMI, Ethernet, USB, RF, VGA, Digital Audio Optical, and a headphone jack. There are three HDMI ports total, one of which is ARC-ready.

Normally $700, Walmart is currently offering the TCL 70S430 70-inch 4K HDR Android Smart LED TV for $598, which is $102 off. Yes, you have to pay $50 for freight delivery, but it’s worth it, especially for a TV this big. It means the set will arrive on your doorstep safe and sound without going through the usual shipping channels. We’re just not sure how long the deal will last, so act soon if you have any interest at all.

More smart TV deals available now

Not interested in the TCL 70-inch? Want a TV with a different smart platform built-in? We rounded up all of the best deals and offers, which you’ll find below. Have a look.

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$899 $900
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands.
Buy at Amazon

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $5,000
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch LG 2160p 4K TV

$797 $2,000
With its quad core processor to render your content in beautiful 4K resolution plus sound features like ultra surround and Bluetooth Surround Reality, this TV sounds as good as it looks.
Buy at Walmart

55-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR55A8H)

$1,898
This TV boasts a self-illuminating screen to keep colors accurate and consistent plus X-Motion Clarity that reduces blur in high-speed action scenes. It also offers access to various apps and content.
Buy at Walmart

65-inch Sony X900H 4K TV

$1,398 $1,957
Sony is known for exceptional TVs, and the X900H is no exception, with HDR support, game mode for gamers, and Alexa compatibility so you can control the TV with just your voice.
Buy at Walmart

65-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR65A8H)

$2,498 $3,100
The Sony A8H series ensures magnificent visuals no matter the viewing angle. It also has the Dolby Atmos which emulates a surround sound field for an immersive watching experience.
Buy at Target
