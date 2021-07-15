Walmart just slashed the price of this massive 70-inch 4K TV

If you’re looking for a new TV, you’re in for a real treat, because not only are there some excellent 4K TV deals and 8K TV deals going on right now, but a new one just landed that you do not want to miss.

You ready? Walmart has slashed the price of TCL’s massive 70-inch 4K-ready Android Smart LED TV (Model 70S430) by over $100. You can grab it for $598. You should know there’s a $50 freight delivery charge to have it dropped off at your home. Pickup is not available, and this deal won’t last long!

This TCL 70-inch Android LED Smart TV offers 4K Ultra-HD content with high-dynamic range (HDR) support for incredible visuals. Alongside Google’s Android Smart TV platform, you get access to Google Assistant. That assistant can search for media and entertainment, start or stop playback, and interact with other smart home devices that you have synced with the platform. You can talk to the assistant through the voice-enabled remote, which is great if you don’t have a speaker elsewhere in your home or living room.

The TV has Chromecast built-in, which offers direct access to hundreds of thousands of movies and TV shows across all of your favorite services, such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more. Dolby Digital+ Audio technology ensures you get rich and clear sound with your fantastic visuals. Connectors include HDMI, Ethernet, USB, RF, VGA, Digital Audio Optical, and a headphone jack. There are three HDMI ports total, one of which is ARC-ready.

Normally $700, Walmart is currently offering the TCL 70S430 70-inch 4K HDR Android Smart LED TV for $598, which is $102 off. Yes, you have to pay $50 for freight delivery, but it’s worth it, especially for a TV this big. It means the set will arrive on your doorstep safe and sound without going through the usual shipping channels. We’re just not sure how long the deal will last, so act soon if you have any interest at all.

More smart TV deals available now

Not interested in the TCL 70-inch? Want a TV with a different smart platform built-in? We rounded up all of the best deals and offers, which you’ll find below. Have a look.

