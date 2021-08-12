Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch 4K TV today

There’s no need to spend a fortune on a 55-inch TV when this TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV is just $400 at Walmart right now. A savings of $50, it’s a fantastic offer for a sizeable TV that should suit every living arrangement. It even has Roku smart functionality built-in for added convenience. We can’t see this price sticking around for long so if you’re keen to grab it, do so fast. Stock will be limited, we’re sure.

Coming from one of the best TV brands, the TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV is a reliable option, especially at this price. Some TCL TVs even feature in our look at the best 4K TVs because they’re simply that good a value. In the case of the TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV, you get a great 4K picture with 4 HDMI inputs so you can hook up all your devices without any hassle. And, of course, a 55-inch screen for this price is pretty impressive going, especially from such a reliable brand.

Alongside that, the TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV also offers extensive Roku support so you can easily browse the 500,000 movies and TV episodes available to stream covering all kinds of tastes. There’s voice control, too, so there’s no need to pick up your remote if you’d rather speak to your TV instead. A simple, personalized home screen soon makes you feel at home. It’s all so convenient you’ll wonder how you lived without it.

A fantastic addition to any household, whether you need a new TV for your living room or your bedroom, the TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV is just $400 right now at Walmart. That’s a savings of $50 on the usual price so it’s a pretty sweet deal that we can’t see lasting forever. Grab it now while stocks last.

More 4K TV deals

