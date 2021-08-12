  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch 4K TV today

By
TCL 55-inch 4 Series 4K TV on a white background.

There’s no need to spend a fortune on a 55-inch TV when this TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV is just $400 at Walmart right now. A savings of $50, it’s a fantastic offer for a sizeable TV that should suit every living arrangement. It even has Roku smart functionality built-in for added convenience. We can’t see this price sticking around for long so if you’re keen to grab it, do so fast. Stock will be limited, we’re sure.

Coming from one of the best TV brands, the TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV is a reliable option, especially at this price. Some TCL TVs even feature in our look at the best 4K TVs because they’re simply that good a value. In the case of the TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV, you get a great 4K picture with 4 HDMI inputs so you can hook up all your devices without any hassle. And, of course, a 55-inch screen for this price is pretty impressive going, especially from such a reliable brand.

Alongside that, the TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV also offers extensive Roku support so you can easily browse the 500,000 movies and TV episodes available to stream covering all kinds of tastes. There’s voice control, too, so there’s no need to pick up your remote if you’d rather speak to your TV instead. A simple, personalized home screen soon makes you feel at home. It’s all so convenient you’ll wonder how you lived without it.

A fantastic addition to any household, whether you need a new TV for your living room or your bedroom, the TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV is just $400 right now at Walmart. That’s a savings of $50 on the usual price so it’s a pretty sweet deal that we can’t see lasting forever. Grab it now while stocks last.

More 4K TV deals

If a cheap TV from a great brand like TCL doesn’t fully entice you, we also have other 4K TV deals to cater for all other budget and size requirements. That’s in part thanks to the many Walmart TV deals going on right now. Alternatively, how about improving your sound alongside your new TV with some great soundbar deals, too?

75-inch Samsung Q800T 8K QLED TV

$2,900
For the ultimate, highest resolution experience available, this 8K TV offers an incredible level of detail that has to be seen to be believed. Plus it's QLED and upscales content to 8K as well.
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $4,500
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Buy at Best Buy

49-inch Sony 4K TV

$598 $750
With a 4K HDR Processor X1 for upscaling, this TV can show even lower resolution content at simulated 4K resolution for the best possible viewing experience, plus it comes with Android TV installed.
Buy at Walmart

Refurbished 49-inch Sony 4K TV

$608 $698
Pick up this 49-inch Sony TV for a bargain price by getting a refurbished model, which has the same stunning 4K resolution and smart features as a brand-new version.
Buy at Walmart

65-inch LG NanoCell 80 Series 4K TV

$1,000 $1,100
With a fast processor, a beautiful screen. and LG's ThinQ AI software built-in, this TV not only looks fantastic but also has those all-important smart features like easy streaming.
Buy at Best Buy

43-inch LG UP7000PUA 4K TV

$540 $610
This bundle comes with not only a fantastic 4K LG TV, but also a mounting kit and a soundbar, so you'll have everything you need to enjoy your brand new setup in one lot.
Buy at Walmart
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Nintendo Switch game deals for August 2021

Link with the Master Sword in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The Magic’s back at Honor, as brand returns with its Magic 3 series smartphones

Honor CEO George Zhao holding the Honor Magic 3.

This 55-inch LG OLED 4K TV just got a massive price cut — but hurry!

LG 55-inch C1 Series OLED 4K TV on a white background.

This 70-inch 4K TV is so cheap at Walmart it could be a mistake

The 70-inch TCL 70S430 4K TV, with several streaming services, shows, and movies displayed on the screen.

These laptops are all under $500 for back-to-school

best buy laptop deals hp chromebook x360 14 2 in 1

Amazon is handing out Sony noise-canceling headphones for practically nothing

Sony WHXB900N wireless headphones in black.

Flying and roving security cams are here, but are we ready for them?

sunflower home awareness system labs scene 2

Best cheap PlayStation deals for August 2021

playstation 5 controller and ps5

How to watch the Perseid meteor shower peak

Watch this daredevil ad shot by a drone from way up

watch this daredevil ad shot by a drone from way up emirates

This Amazon facility worth $1.5B is aiming to speed up your deliveries

boston couple unwanted amazon deliveries package

Best cheap Chromebook deals for August 2021

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

NASA solves mystery of missing Martian rock sample

mars 2020 perseverance rover