Amazon offers a huge $271 discount on this TCL 55-inch 4K UHD Roku smart TV

Jufer Cooper
By
TCL Series 6 review
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

For the past few years, 4K TVs had become a thing for every household since they provide a better living room entertainment experience for the whole family. If you are looking for the best TV but is tight on the budget, you’re in luck as Amazon drops the price of the TCL 55R617 55-inch 4K UHD Roku smart TV from $800 down to only $529. You will save as much as $271 on this deal, so order now while it still lasts.

The TCL 6-Series gained its position as the best budget TV on our list because of its remarkably affordable 4K TVs that rivals the leading brands like Samsung and LG. It’s ongoing collaboration with streaming giant Roku resulted in its success since on-demand contents are instantly accessible on these TV sets.

If you’ve not encountered a Roku TV yet, then you’re in for a surprise. This is the sort of interface that anyone can be easily accustomed to. You can quickly find and launch apps like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Go or access connected devices like game consoles, Blu-ray players, and cable boxes as they are placed just right next to the apps. Roku also included labels on every icon that will tell you specifically what they are, so you will not be confused about their functions.

The 6-Series Roku TV holds three HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2 inputs for connecting all your 4K HDR devices like a PS4 or an Xbox One. The HDMI ARC is positioned on HDMI 3, so if you plan to run ARC sound to your soundbar, you should keep that slot available. It also has one USB port for media player, an Optical Audio Out slot, and a headphone jack for private listening.

In terms of picture quality, this 4K smart TV produces an exceptional and crisp image clarity. It matches 4K Ultra HD picture brightness with the detail, color, and contrast of Dolby Vision and HDR10 for a stunning graphic presentation. Its smart capability gives access to plenty of streaming channels with tons of movies and TV series via the Roku TV.

With such a budget-friendly price, the TCL 55R617 55-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV is surely a steal. Originally priced at $800, you can now bring it to your home for an awesome price of only $529 and enjoy the $271 in savings.

Looking for more stuff? Check out other TCL deals and Labor Day sales on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

