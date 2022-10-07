We’re nearing the holiday sales season, which is the best time of the year to shop for pricey electronics such as TVs, gaming consoles, laptops, and more, but if you need a new television and have no desire to wait around for the Black Friday deals to arrive in late November, the good news is that you don’t. Walmart has one of the best TV deals available right now on the TCL 65-inch 5-Series QLED 4K Smart TV, offering a nice $100 discount that lets you score this excellent quantum-dot TV for just $548 right now.

Why you should buy the TCL 65-inch 5-Series QLED 4K TV

The TCL 5-Series television is a QLED TV, meaning that its panel features quantum-dot technology that augments the standard LED backlighting. QLED panels utilize small light-capturing particles (the namesake “quantum dots”) to amplify color and brightness, resulting in a more vibrant picture that’s easier to view in daytime than standard LED TV screens. This was new technology several years ago but has becoming increasingly common, with a plethora of QLED TV deals popping up recently. It’s a good cost-effective alternative to traditional LED TVs if you want something more but don’t want to shell out the cash for an OLED TV, which are still quite cost-prohibitive for many. Check out our comparison of QLED vs. OLED TVs for more details on the difference between the two.

Along with its bright and colorful quantum-dot display, the TCL 65-inch 5-Series QLED TV comes loaded with the Roku smart streaming operating system, which is a favorite thanks to its user-friendly interface. After a quick setup process, this Roku TV gives you easy access to your content libraries across all the popular streaming apps, including Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. Dolby Vision and high dynamic range support also ensure you’re getting an immersive and cinematic viewing experience, while the Auto Game Mode automatically optimizes the picture for gaming. Four HDMI ports give you plenty of hookups for those input devices, as well.

A 65-inch TV is a great choice for most living rooms, and for the price, this is easily one of the best Walmart TV deals available right now as we head into the holiday shopping season. A $100 discount knocks the price of the TCL 65-inch 5-Series QLED 4K TV down to $548 for a limited time.

