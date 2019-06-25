Share

Have enough space for a 65-inch television and a credit card with at least $60 on it? Quick! Walmart has knocked $600 off the TCL 5-Series — one of the best, most well-rounded 4K TVs on the market.

The reduction sees the 5-Series listed on the retailer’s website for $600. That’s a mountainous drop from the usual $1,200, but it’s still a touch too expensive to earn budget status. As such, financing could be required to make it a bit more digestible. You won’t have to go traipsing all over the internet to find a credit provider to loan you the money, though. You can split the cost over twelve months through Walmart itself, with $120 worth of interest and sales tax thrown in, at just $60 per month. And if you’re on the hunt for other great TV deals find them on our main Amazon Prime TV deals page.

Now, let’s talk TCL. Once a brand with a reputation for scraping low-end slop off its production line and into tattered boxes, the manufacturer has evolved into a top-tier maker competing with the likes of LG and Samsung to evolve the market as a whole.

The firm’s success has been credited to a longstanding partnership with streaming giant Roku that sees Roku OS bundled on its latest TVs, including the 65-inch 5-Series on offer. Pair that with a 4K screen and multi-format HDR and you have a winner.

But wait, there’s more. The TCL 5-Series is also armed with Roku’s voice control feature. It isn’t quite as advanced as Google Assistant in the sense that it can’t control smart-connected accessories, but it does do what counts: Track down content.

Just ask it to locate a movie or show (Designated Survivor, for example) and it will search through Roku’s extensive catalog of on-demand streaming services, like Hulu and Netflix, letting you tune in as soon as it finds it — no streaming stick needed.

We don’t say this all that often, but this is a deal we’d urge you to take advantage of. You won’t find a better big-brand 4K TV at the same price. With that in mind, you’ll need to act fast to bag one on the cheap as Walmart is burning through stock.

