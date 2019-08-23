Summer vacation will soon be over, but the climate is still hot and sticky. For college students moving in dorm rooms this school year, it’s essential to include a portable air conditioner on your “to-bring” list. This type of AC is allowed in dorms, unlike those window type units which are usually prohibited. One of the solid picks you can get is the TCL 8,000 BTU 3-in1 portable air conditioner. It’s currently discounted by $95 at Walmart so you can take it now for only $281 instead of $376.

Many dorms don’t have centralized air conditioning, which makes rooms hot or cold at times. In times likes this, it is better to bring the TCL 3-in-1 portable air conditioning unit since its sleek and can easily be placed anywhere in the room.

The TCL 8,000 BTU has three mode settings to choose from, such as cooling, fan only, and dehumidifying function. It can cool spaces up to 350 square feet and has two cooling and fan speeds that you can adjust. Its evaporative technology enables the device to run without emptying its water.

Opening windows in humid areas is not desirable because it will just make the heat inside worse. The TCL portable air conditioners are useful in this scenario, and you can set up your windows for the ventilation duct to flow outside. The dehumidifying mode removes excess moisture from the air, giving you a fresh and cool atmosphere.

You will not have to worry about leaving the AC still running when it’s time to go to school. It has a programmable digital thermostat and a 24-hour timer that you can set to automatically turn it on or off, helping you conserve energy. The Sleep Mode adds to the machine’s superior energy efficiency, as it saves power while you are comfortably resting the whole night. It also has a loss of power protection that auto-restarts the unit and returns to its last settings when power is interrupted.

Included in the package is a remote control with two AAA-size batteries, so you can manage the AC without getting up. It has a large LED display allowing you to see the current setting clearly from your bed. It usually sells at $376, but Walmart slashed $95 off its price offering it now for only $281. Hurry and order the TCL 8,000 BTU 3-in-1 portable air conditioner today while supplies last.

